Oruro comienza con su carnaval, en el primer convite

Miles de danzarines reafirmaron el domingo su fe a la Virgen del Socavón en el Primer Convite, inicio de las actividades del Carnaval de Oruro 2017, afirmó el presidente de la Asociación de Conjuntos del Folclore (ACFO), Jacinto Quispaya.
“Con el primer convite damos inicio a las actividades oficiales rumbo al Carnaval de Oruro, donde los miles de danzarines renuevan su fe y promesa de bailar por tres años en honor a la Virgen del Socavón”, dijo.
La ACFO organiza a 52 conjuntos afiliados y para la próxima entrada otros siete conjuntos solicitaron participar del recorrido .
El desfile comenzó a las 07.00 y recorrieron la ruta de la ruta oficial de más de 3 km hasta llegar al Santuario del Socavón.
El obispo Cristóbal Bialisic destacó que el Primer Convite es la preparación para la peregrinación del sábado 25 de febrero del 2017.
En materia de seguridad el comandante de la Policía, Juan Luis Torrelio, indicó que se movilizaron a 1.000 efectivos para el control en los pasos del baile.
ORURO/Agencias
