Accidente en la carretera a Sud Yungas deja 13 muertos y cinco heridos

Un minibús se precipitó a un barranco en la vía La Paz – Chulumani con un saldo de 13 personas fallecidas y cinco heridas, informó el director Departamental de Tránsito, Fernando Torrico.
“El domingo cerca a la mediodía del domingo un minibús se embarranco más de cien metros cuando cubría la ruta Chulumani – La Paz. Según nuestras investigaciones fue por falla humana, porque la visibilidad del chofer fue reducida por la intensa polvareda que hay en la zona por la permanente circulación de vehículos de todo tonelajes”, explicó el Policía.
Explicó que la unidad que investiga el accidente ha tomado una muestra del humor vítreo del conductor “para determinar si consumió bebidas alcohólicas antes de iniciar el viaje con los 20 pasajeros”.
Los heridos están en el hospital Arco Iris y los cadáveres fueron trasladados hasta la morgue una vez que fueron rescatados del fondo del barranco por la Unidad de Bomberos.
Lista de fallecidos
1.- Félix Ticona Callisaya (58) – Conductor, Categoría “C”
2.- Pastora López (61)
3.- Tomasa Callisaya (70)
4.- Efraín Cutipa Quispe (69)
5.- Modesta Huaricachi (35)
6.- Basilia Quispe Huacote (56)
7.- Santusa Huanca de Apaza (78)
8.- Iván Yostin Callata (5)
9.- Américo Callapa Luna (33)
10.- Antonio Condori Callisaya (63)
11.- Lalo Gutiérrez (30)
12.- Carla Michua (25)
13.- Asbel Gutiérrez Michua (5)
Heridos en el hospital Arco Iris
1.- Félix González Palabra (70)
2.- Vanesa Condori (25)
3.- Amador Callata (3)
4.- Esteban Nina (23)
5.- Una persona NN que se le conoce como Samuel
