Bolivia y Brasil firman acuerdos energéticos

Bolivia y Brasil suscribieron el lunes en Santa Cruz cuatro acuerdos en los rubros de integración energética e hidrocarburos, informó el presidente Evo Morales.
“Es una alegría recibir la visita del ministro de Brasil (Fernando Coelho) con acuerdo que se firman. Quiero decirles que somos dos países vecinos, de por vida estamos en la obligación de trabajar conjuntamente en distintos temas”, expresó después de la suscripción de esos acuerdos.
Los documentos suscritos son un contrato de servicio petrolero de los campos San Telmo y Astillero entre las empresas Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Boliviano (YPFB) de Bolivia y Petrobras; un memorándum de entendimiento de venta de gas entre YPFB y J&F.
También la firma del acuerdo para el estudio de identificación para el proyecto Binacional Río Madera entre la Empresa Nacional de Electricidad Bolivia (ENDE), Electrobras de Brasil y la CAF-Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina.
Y el memorándum de entendimiento entre ENDE y la Empresa Productora de Energía LTD de Brasil.
“Las inversiones de empresas así como Petrobras, ahora Electrobras, están garantizadas por Constitución y bajo acuerdos firmados y, además, ratificados por nuestra Asamblea Plurinacional”, subrayó Morales.
En la reunión , que se desarrolló en el hotel Camino Real de Santa Cruz, participaron el presidente Evo Morales, el ministro de Hidrocarburos boliviano, Luis Alberto Sánchez y su homólogo brasileño, Fernando Coelho Filho.
SANTA CRUZ/Agencias
