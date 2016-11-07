Fecha de publicación: Lunes 7 de noviembre de 2016 -- 19:07

Estudiantes con VIH serán excluidos de la premilitar

Premilitares. (Archivo)

Premilitares. (Archivo)

Los estudiantes de quinto de secundaria que sean portadores del VIH serán excluidos del servicio preliminar de la presente gestión, comunicó el ministro de Defensa, Reymi Ferreira. El funcionario justificó la disposición para evitar las complicaciones para los portadores cuando estén bajo bandera.

“No es discriminación, sino es un tema de salud”, aseguró la autoridad a tiempo de justificar los rigorosos exámenes médicos -incluido de VIH- que deben realizar desde este 2016 los jóvenes que aspiran a ser premilitares”, explicó Ferreira en conferencia de prensa.

El Ministro de Defensa dijo que la medida se ampliará a otras enfermedades, como el chagas, tuberculosis, hepatitis extrema e insuficiencia renal o que sean crónicas o de alto cuidado.

Ferreira anunció que los jóvenes excluidos por motivos de salud recibirán su libreta militar de exención.

Aclaró que las mismas medidas serán aplicadas a los jóvenes que se presenten al servicio  militar obligatorio. Recordó que esta gestión hubo conscriptos que tenían una patología de riesgo y fallecieron al hacer ejercicios.

Aclaró que los jóvenes con otras infecciones sexuales serán reclutados, porque este tipo de enfermedades no pondría en riesgo su vida.

LA PAZ/Fides

