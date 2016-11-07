FELCN secuestra 154 kilos de clorhidrato de cocaína

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN) secuestró en la ruta Cochabamba – La Paz, sector de Cahiuasi, 154 kilos clorhidrato de cocaína con un valor estimado en 2 millones de dólares, informó el lunes el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.
La droga estaba oculta en un tracto camión de la empresa de transporte Garoly SRL y en el operativo ejecutado el 2 de noviembre fueron aprehendidos tres personas.
“Tanto en la cabina y el tanque (fueron acondicionados) con un doble fondo, denominado ‘macaco’, donde se encontraron los 140 paquetes de clorhidrato de cocaína, representando 154,3 kilogramos y una afectación al narcotráfico de 2 millones de dólares”, dijo en una conferencia de prensa.
Romero explicó que la empresa Garoly SRL opera en el corredor internacional Santa Cruz-Arica (Chile) y se presume que la droga tenía como destino el mercado europeo.
El camión secuestrado, marca volvo y color azul, tiene la placa de control 3147 GRD y el número de chasis es ilegible, apuntó.
Jhonny Orlando Revollo Huanca, chofer del camión, y Feliciano Cartagena, dueño de la carga, tienen antecedentes por el delito de narcotráfico; también fue aprehendido el propietario del camión, Ariel Llanos Arispe.
LA PAZ/ABI
