Fecha de publicación: Lunes 7 de noviembre de 2016 -- 17:29

FELCN secuestra 154 kilos de clorhidrato de cocaína

El clorhidrato de cocaína tiene un valor de dos millones de dólares. (Foto referencial)

El clorhidrato de cocaína tiene un valor de dos millones de dólares. (Foto referencial)

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN) secuestró en la ruta Cochabamba – La Paz, sector de Cahiuasi, 154 kilos clorhidrato de cocaína con un valor estimado en 2 millones de dólares, informó el lunes el ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero.

La droga estaba oculta en un tracto camión de la empresa de transporte Garoly SRL y en el operativo ejecutado el 2 de noviembre fueron aprehendidos tres personas.

“Tanto en la cabina y el tanque (fueron acondicionados) con un doble fondo, denominado ‘macaco’, donde se encontraron los 140 paquetes de clorhidrato de cocaína, representando 154,3 kilogramos y una afectación al narcotráfico de 2 millones de dólares”, dijo en una conferencia de prensa.

Romero explicó que la empresa Garoly SRL opera en el corredor internacional Santa Cruz-Arica (Chile) y se presume que la droga tenía como destino el mercado europeo.

El camión secuestrado, marca volvo y color azul, tiene la placa de control 3147 GRD y el número de chasis es ilegible, apuntó.

Jhonny Orlando Revollo Huanca, chofer del camión, y Feliciano Cartagena, dueño de la carga, tienen antecedentes por el delito de narcotráfico; también fue aprehendido el propietario del camión, Ariel Llanos Arispe.

LA PAZ/ABI

,
10 comments on “FELCN secuestra 154 kilos de clorhidrato de cocaína

  1. I was pretty pleased to uncover this web site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!!
    I definitely savored every part of it and i also have you saved to fav to see new
    stuff on your site.

    Responder

  5. Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or
    guest authoring on other sites? I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss
    and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would value your work.
    If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot
    me an e mail.

    Responder

  7. Great post. I used to be checking constantly this blog and
    I am impressed! Extremely helpful info specially the ultimate part :)
    I deal with such info a lot. I was seeking this particular info for a very lengthy time.

    Thank you and good luck.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>