Fecha de publicación: Lunes 7 de noviembre de 2016 -- 10:06

Ortega gana elecciones en Nicaragua sin oposición y con ausentismo

El presidente de Nicaragua Daniel Ortega y su esposa , y vicepresidente Rosario Murillo. (LPN)

El presidente de Nicaragua Daniel Ortega y su esposa , y vicepresidente Rosario Murillo. (LPN)

El presidente nicaragüense, Daniel Ortega, fue reelegido este domingo con el 72,1 % de los votos, está vez junto a su esposa, Rosario Murillo, como vicepresidenta, según los nuevos resultados oficiales del escrutinio provisional de los comicios generales celebrados en Nicaragua.

Escrutado el 66.3 % de las mesas, el exguerrillero de la “Contra”, Maximino Rodríguez, de la opositora alianza Partido Liberal Constitucionalista (PLC), se coloca en segundo lugar, con el 14,2 % de los sufragios, en una jornada en la que votó al menos el 65,8 % de los convocados a las urnas, según los datos oficiales preliminares.

En tercer lugar se sitúa el ganadero José del Carmen Alvarado, del Partido Liberal Independiente (PLI), con un 5,0 %, según el segundo informe preliminar leído por el presidente del Consejo Supremo Electoral (CSE), Roberto Rivas.

En cuarto lugar se ubica el pastor evangélico Saturnino Cerrato, con el 4,7 %, de la Alianza Liberal Nicaragüense (ALN).

En quinta posición está el abogado Erick Cabezas, del Partido Conservador (PC), con un 2,5 % de los votos; y en sexto y último lugar Carlos Canales, de la Alianza por la República (Apre), con un 1,5 %.

Rivas destacó que esos resultados, con esa cantidad de mesas escrutadas, marcan tendencia, y será hacia las 11.:0 horas de este lunes (17.00 GMT ) que brinde el informe definitivo.

Antes de la lectura de estos primeros resultados, miles de simpatizantes del presidente Ortega y Murillo salieron a las calles y plazas de Managua para celebrar anticipadamente su victoria en las elecciones de este domingo.

Los nicaragüenses votaron para elegir entre otros cargos a su próximo presidente, con Ortega como favorito a la reelección, en una jornada caracterizada por la “normalidad”, según las autoridades, y una baja afluencia de votantes, según los opositores.

Ortega era el gran favorito para conseguir su cuarto mandato y tercero consecutivo, está vez junto a su influyente esposa, aspirante a vicepresidenta, en un proceso cuestionado tanto por la ausencia del principal bloque opositor como de la observación internacional.

Previo a la lectura de los primeros resultados provisionales, líderes del Frente Amplio Democrático (FAD), la principal coalición opositora de Nicaragua, declararon que no reconocerán los resultados de esta “farsa electoral y fraude constitucional”.

El principal bloque nicaragüense para estas elecciones era la Coalición Nacional por la Democracia, que tras fallos de los poderes Electoral y Judicial que devinieron en su anulación, se dividió en el FAD y Ciudadanos por la Libertad.

En una proclama, el FAD concluyó que más del 70 % de la población a nivel nacional no ejerció el sufragio y de esa forma expresaron su total “repudio al proyecto de partido único de Ortega y su familia”.

Exigieron además la celebración de elecciones libres y transparentes, porque las de este domingo “son ilegales”.

Un total de 4,34 millones de nicaragüenses estaban convocados este domingo para elegir a un presidente, un vicepresidente, 90 diputados ante la Asamblea Nacional y 20 representantes ante el Parlamento Centroamericano.

