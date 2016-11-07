Fecha de publicación: Lunes 7 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:26

Por fisura en el gasoducto, racionan gas en La Paz, Oruro y Cochabamba

Gasoducto del Chapare. (YPFB)

Gasoducto del Chapare. (YPFB)

A través de una nota de prensa este lunes YPFB informó el racionamiento de gas en las ciudades de Cochabamba, Oruro y La Paz, debido a una fisura en el Gasoducto Carrasco-Cochabamba (GCC) a consecuencia de las intensas lluvias y deslizamientos de tierra en la zona del Sillar, sector Carmen Mayu, en la zona del Trópico de Cochabamba.

La fisura obligó a restringir la capacidad de transporte. YPFB Transporte S.A. está realizando trabajos de reparación desde el domingo, los mimos que concluirán este lunes.

“Solicitamos a los usuarios de este sistema en las ciudades de Cochabamba, Oruro y La Paz su comprensión por los inconvenientes en la disminución del combustible en los diferentes surtidores, mientras se restituyen las operaciones y se normalice el suministro de gas natural. Asimismo, estas reducciones en los volúmenes incluyen al sector industrial”, señala un boletín informativo de YPFB.

Este inconveniente también afectó a los surtidores de GNV en los tres departamentos que ya presentaron colas en la noche del domingo.

LA PAZ/Fides con datos de YPFB

