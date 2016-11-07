Sucre: 40 barrios sin agua potable

Por lo menos 40 barrios de Sucre no cuentan con agua potable en especial las áreas más altas de la ciudad , según indicaron a Radio Loyola los vecinos de estas zonas durante gran parte del lunes.
El alcalde de la Capital, Ivan Arcienega, anuncio que “16 cisternas abastecerán las 24 horas a las zonas donde necesiten y también estarán encargados de llenar los tanques de la zonas para tratar de normalizar el abastecimiento a toda la parte alta”.
La autoridad municipal indicó que la falta del líquido elemento se debe a la intensa sequía que atraviesa Chuquisaca debido al cambio climático lo que afectó de manera directa el caudal del río Ravelo, principal fuente abastecimiento de agua para las plantas de potabilización de agua
Arcienega dijo que hasta la noche del lunes ya estarán trabajando los 16 vehículos para tratar de normalizar la provisión de agua, y recordó que solo estaban trabajando dos camiones y que se contrataron los restantes 14 en la mañana de hoy.
La autoridad que se trabaja con la cooperación de Alemania para dar una solución estructural mediante el proyecto Sucre III, el cual permitirá incrementar el caudal de agua mediante la construcción de dos túneles, uno de dos y otro de cinco kilómetros, evitando así derrumbes que interrumpían el suministro.
SUCRE/Loyola – Fides
