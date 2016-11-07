Tres policías se salvan de ser linchados en Palca

Tres policías se salvaron de ser linchados la noche del domingo y madrugada de hoy en la población de Palca donde fueron confundidos por falsos policías pues el vehículo en el que iban era particular y la placa del mismo ya tenía denuncia por haber sido utilizado en atracos, según contó a radio Fides Herminio Vásquez, un vecino del lugar.
Vásquez, quien también fue autoridad de Palca, relató que eran cuatro personas con uniforme policial y una mujer, pero se retuvo a tres de ellos por cuatro horas y media, de 20.30 a 01.00 y fueron golpeados por algunos comunarios. Además, el vehículo en el que iban fue quemado en el cementerio de la población.
Todo comenzó tras un altercado entre el dueño de un vehículo y los uniformados quienes aseguraron que dicho motorizado tenía denuncia de robado, al ser agredidos los policías estos pidieron ayuda al puesto policial donde no había un solo efectivo, ante tal situación los policías pretendieron huir del lugar y la gente los confundió con falsos policías.
“Los supuestos policías habían intentado escapar por todo lado y como estamos conectados por celular han llamado a diferentes comunidades que están sobre la carretera para que tranquen y no les dejen pasar, entonces ha ocurrido eso y de eso los habían traído (de retorno a Palca) a los policías. Cualquier cantidad la gente se ha aglomerado, algunos les han pegado y estaban amarrados (a postes)”, indicó Vásquez.
Acotó que la placa del vehículo donde están los policías ya tenía denuncia. “Han entrado al internet (algunos vecinos) y ese carro había tenido problemas en la zona Sur (de La Paz) y por internet han encontrado que esta placa era el terror de la zona Sur y que ahí están operando delincuentes”, dijo.
Según Vásquez, los jefes policiales que llegaron hasta el lugar explicaron que el motorizado en el iban los uniformados “estaba en depósito” de Diprove. “El Coronel dijo que (los policías) debían acudir a las autoridades o dirigentes” para evitar problemas, acotó.
“Han llegado sus superiores y se los han llevado, los han rescatado de Palca a la 01.00 horas, y se los han llevado a los tres que habían sido policías, ellos (superiores) han reconocido que (los policías) han hecho un mal operativo, no han hecho un procedimiento legal, como debería ser. Ha sido peor al no existir un policía en Palca porque si hubiera existido policías seguramente se hubieran identificado y se hubieran resguardado”, sostuvo.
LA PAZ/Fides
