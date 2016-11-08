Concejo Municipal exige a la Autoridad de Aguas fiscalizar Epsas

El Concejo Municipal de La Paz enviará una nota al director Ejecutivo de la Autoridad de Fiscalización y Control Social de Agua Potable y Saneamiento (AAPS), Benecio Quispe, para solicitarle la fiscalización de la Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (Epsas) por la falta de previsión del servicio en zonas de la ciudad.
“Estamos enviando una carta solicitando al director de la AAPS fiscalizar esta falta de previsión y esta muestra de negligencia de la empresa y sancionar a los responsables porque este no es un tema que se pueda achacar al cambio climático o responsabilizar a la ciudadanía de la falta de cuidado del recurso”, manifestó en conferencia de prensa la concejala de Soberanía y Libertad (Sol.bo), Cecilia Chacón.
En las últimas horas, Epsas dispuso el racionamiento de agua en 94 barrios de la ciudad de la Paz, principalmente en la zona Sur, desde las 08.00 hasta las 20.00. Informó que la decisión se debe a una disminución del líquido en la represa de Hampaturi.
A criterio de la autoridad, la falta del suministro de agua se debe a la “negligencia” de la actual administración de Epsas, actualmente intervenida por el Gobierno, por no prever soluciones e inversiones de largo plazo para garantizar la continuidad del servicio en la ciudad.
La concejala exigió al director de la AAPS y la Ministra de Medio Ambiente y Agua, Alexandra Moreira, “acelerar la transición” de Epsas al Servicio Autónomo Municipal de Agua Potable (Samapa), la nueva empresa metropolitana del agua.
“En virtud de las noticias que hemos tenido en las últimas horas queda exigir al director de la AAPS, Benecio Quispe, y a las autoridades nacionales, a la Ministra de Agua de una vez acelerar la transición, consideramos que no es necesario esperar seis meses para que una empresa pública municipal se haga cargo de la prestación del servicio”, refirió Chacón.
LA PAZ/Con datos HCMLP
