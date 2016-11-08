Evo firma contrato para cementera en Potosí

El presidente Evo Morales firmó el martes un decreto que autoriza la construcción de una fábrica de cemento en el departamento de Potosí con una inversión de 306 millones de dólares.
“Hoy vengo a firmar el decreto supremo para garantizar una inversión de 306 millones de dólares para la gran industria de la fábrica de cemento para el departamento de Potosí”, anunció en una ceremonia especial en el teatro IV Centenario de Potosí.
La construcción de una planta de cemento era una de las principales demandas de las instituciones de Potosí desde 2010, el proyecto involucraba costo excesivo de su ejecución, pero después de varios estudios la viabilidad de la industria está garantizada.
La cementera de Potosí será la segunda fábrica estatal, la primera comenzó a construirse en septiembre de 2015 en el municipio de Caracollo, Oruro, con una inversión de 244 millones de dólares.
La construcción de la cementera fue una de las exigencias del Comité Cívico Potosinista en su movilización de julio de 2015, pero en ese momento fue desahuciada por el Gobierno.
