Fecha de publicación: Martes 8 de noviembre de 2016 -- 13:01

La Felcv registró 63 feminicidios en el país

Protesta contra los feminicidios. (Internet)

Protesta contra los feminicidios. (Internet)

En lo que va del año, la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (Felcv) recibió 63 casos de feminicidio a nivel nacional y más de 27.000 casos de violencia contra la mujer. Los feminicidios se registraron más en Cochabamba con 20 casos, seguido de Santa Cruz con 16, La Paz con 15 casos, Oruro cinco, Potosí y Chuquisaca tres casos en casa región y uno en Tarija.

“La Dirección Nacional de la Felcv a nivel nacional ha registrado 27.467 casos de diferentes tipo de violencia, los casos más relevantes y penosos, podríamos decir, son los casos de los feminicidios que hasta el momento se ha registrado 63 casos a nivel nacional”, informó a radio Fides Cochabamba, el coronel Miguel Narváez, director nacional de la Felcv.

Según el uniformado, la Policía debe asumir acciones para reducir todas las cifras de los diferentes tipos de violencia y asumir acciones de prevención y de educación.

Bajo esa perspectiva este martes en Cochabamba se realizaba una reunión de coordinación y de evaluación de todo lo que se ha hecho este año, en base a la gestión 2015, y de las acciones que se asumirán el 2017.

La institución sugirió que en el POA 2017 se incluya recursos para acciones de prevención en establecimientos educativos a nivel nacional, con el concurso de los padres y madres de familia, además para la difusión de la Ley 348.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

