Ministro de Economía anuncia un crecimiento del 4,8 en 2017

El ministro de Economía y Finanzas, Luis Arce Catacora, en la presentación el martes del Presupuesto General del Estado (PGE) 2017, adelantó que el Gobierno prevé un crecimiento económico del 4,8% para el próximo año
El Presupuesto Consolidado de Ingresos para el 2017 es de 210.347 millones de bolivianos. Donde la administración central generará Bs.94.165 millones y solo gastará Bs. 57.930 millones, según el funcionario.
Dicho presupuesto consolidado, comparado con la de 2016 sufrió una reducción de 6,792 millones, tomando en cuenta que la cifra para esta gestión fue de 217.139 millones de bolivianos.
Arce indicó que se espera una inflación acumulada del 5,03% para el próximo año.
Consultado sobre el pago del Segundo Aguinaldo en el 2017, Arce manifestó que debido a las consecuencias suscitadas este año, el Gobierno se referirá al tema de manera oportuna.
El Ministro anunció un incremento del 5,8% del gasto presupuestado para el sector social.
El PGE para la siguiente gestión contempla el precio del barril del petróleo en 45,24 dólares.
LA PAZ/Fides
