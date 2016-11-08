Fecha de publicación: Martes 8 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:17

Racionarán agua en La Paz en 94 barrios

Represa de Hampaturi (Archivo)

La Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (Epsas) anunció el martes el racionamiento de agua en la ladera este y parte de la zona sur de la ciudad de La Paz a partir del miércoles 9 de noviembre de 08.00 a 20.00 afectando a 94 barrios, hasta que el nivel de las represas de Hampaturi e Incachaca suban de nivel, el encargado de dar la información fue Iván Sarmiento, gerente de Operaciones.

“Es un racionamiento obligado por el bajo nivel de las represas: Hampaturi esta con un reserva del cinco por ciento e Incachaca del ocho por ciento lo que nos obliga a racionar el agua en la ladera este y parte de la zona sur de la ciudad de La Paz hasta que los niveles de agua se normalicen”, dijo Sarmiento.

Sarmiento reconoció que no hay una fecha definida para desechar el racionamiento y que todo dependerá de las lluvias en las zonas que alimentan a las represas que abastecen de agua potable a la ciudad de La Paz.

LA PAZ/Fides

