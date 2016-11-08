Racionarán agua en La Paz en 94 barrios

La Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (Epsas) anunció el martes el racionamiento de agua en la ladera este y parte de la zona sur de la ciudad de La Paz a partir del miércoles 9 de noviembre de 08.00 a 20.00 afectando a 94 barrios, hasta que el nivel de las represas de Hampaturi e Incachaca suban de nivel, el encargado de dar la información fue Iván Sarmiento, gerente de Operaciones.
“Es un racionamiento obligado por el bajo nivel de las represas: Hampaturi esta con un reserva del cinco por ciento e Incachaca del ocho por ciento lo que nos obliga a racionar el agua en la ladera este y parte de la zona sur de la ciudad de La Paz hasta que los niveles de agua se normalicen”, dijo Sarmiento.
Sarmiento reconoció que no hay una fecha definida para desechar el racionamiento y que todo dependerá de las lluvias en las zonas que alimentan a las represas que abastecen de agua potable a la ciudad de La Paz.
LA PAZ/Fides
Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out.
Please let me know where you got your design. With thanks
You could certainly see your expertise in the article you
write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe.
All the time follow your heart.
Hi there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had
to ask!
You can certainly see your skills within the article you write.
The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you
who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
Wonderful web site. Plenty of helpful information here. I’m
sending it to a few buddies ans additionally
sharing in delicious. And obviously, thank you to your sweat!
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful post. Many thanks for
providing these details.
Howdy would you mind letting me know which web host you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog
loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a fair price?
Thanks, I appreciate it!
Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I’ll right away snatch your rss as I can’t find your
e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any?
Kindly let me recognize in order that I could subscribe.
Thanks.
Keep this going please, great job!
Hey excellent website! Does running a blog like this take a massive
amount work? I’ve absolutely no understanding
of programming however I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, should you have
any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off topic however I just had to ask.
Thanks!
After I initially left a comment I appear to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added-
checkbox and now every time a comment is added
I recieve 4 emails with the exact same comment. There has to be a way
you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
Hello, I enjoy reading through your article post.
I wanted to write a little comment to support you.
I am in fact happy to glance at this webpage posts which includes tons of
valuable information, thanks for providing these kinds of information.
Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really
enjoy your content. Please let me know. Cheers
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve visited this website before
but after going through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your web site in web explorer,
may test this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace
leader and a huge section of folks will pass over your wonderful writing due
to this problem.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work
on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
I was recommended this web site through my
cousin. I am no longer positive whether this put
up is written by way of him as nobody else know such distinct about my problem.
You are wonderful! Thank you!
Very good article. I’m experiencing some of these issues as well..
I every time used to study post in news papers but now as I am a user of web so from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.
Peculiar article, exactly what I was looking for.
Hi! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this article to him.
Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Hi, I do believe this is a great website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to come back once again since I book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive
a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net
from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
I have heard good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Admiring the hard work you put into your site and in depth information you present.
It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed information. Excellent read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my
Google account.
For most up-to-date information you have to go to see web and on web I found this web site as
a finest web site for newest updates.
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be exactly
what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to
write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or
elaborating on a few of the subjects you write in relation to here.
Again, awesome site!
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem.
You are incredible! Thanks!
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after going through many of the
posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy
I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!
I have read so many articles concerning the blogger
lovers however this piece of writing is actually a nice article,
keep it up.
You’re so awesome! I don’t suppose I’ve read anything like that before.
So wonderful to find someone with unique thoughts
on this subject matter. Seriously.. thanks for starting this up.
This web site is one thing that’s needed on the internet, someone with a little originality!
I visit daily a few blogs and information sites to read articles, but this web site gives quality based posts.
I have read several excellent stuff here. Definitely worth
bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot effort you put to create this type of magnificent informative web site.
Hi there, I log on to your new stuff regularly. Your writing style is witty,
keep it up!
This article will help the internet people for creating
new webpage or even a weblog from start to end.
Thank you for some other great post. Where
else may just anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal approach of writing?
I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the look for such info.
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during
lunch break. I love the information you present here and can’t wait to
take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog
loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just
3G .. Anyhow, fantastic site!
Hi there friends, how is the whole thing, and what you
wish for to say concerning this post, in my view its truly remarkable in support of me.
Every weekend i used to visit this site, as
i want enjoyment, for the reason that this this site conations actually nice funny information too.
Hi there friends, its enormous piece of writing regarding cultureand fully explained,
keep it up all the time.
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue together with your website in internet
explorer, would check this? IE still is the marketplace leader and a good component of
other people will omit your excellent writing due to this problem.
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the
best blogs online. I most certainly will highly recommend this
site!
Thanks , I have recently been looking for info approximately this topic for ages and yours
is the best I’ve discovered so far. But, what
concerning the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the source?
I think this is among the most vital information for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on some general
things, The website style is ideal, the articles
is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers
This article offers clear idea designed for
the new viewers of blogging, that actually how to do blogging and site-building.