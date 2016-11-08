Fecha de publicación: Martes 8 de noviembre de 2016 -- 17:24

Sucre: 60% de centros de salud de primer nivel no tiene agua

Frontis de una posta sanitaria en Sucre. (Correo del Sur)

La escasez de agua potable en varios barrios de la capital del país, Sucre, también afecta a los centros de salud pues más del 60 por ciento de primero nivel no cuentan con el líquido elemento, sin embargo los hospitales más grandes, de segundo y tercer nivel, si tienen pues cuentan con tanques de almacenaje.

“De la falta del líquido elemento estamos hablando de más del 60 por ciento de servicios de salud del primer nivel de atención”, informó este martes a radio Loyola Fides el responsable de Epidemiología del Servicio Departamental de Salud (Sedes) de Sucre, Johnny Camacho.

Explicó que si bien algunos centros de primer nivel mejoraron su infraestructura, la mayoría está igual que hace muchos años. Además, dijo que al “igual que como viven nuestros vecinos (los centros) no tienen ni siquiera los recipientes para acumular agua, esto se ha hecho un problema directamente, entonces más del 60 por ciento de los servicios de salud del primer nivel que se encuentran en las zonas alejadas y las zonas altas (no tienen agua)”.

Según Camacho este problema no existe en los hospitales de segundo y tercer nivel ya que cuentan con tanques de almacenamiento de agua potable. “Los hospitales grandes tienen infraestructura para acumular agua, no podemos decir lo mismo con el primer nivel porque lamentablemente en muchos casos las infraestructuras son precarias”, sostuvo.

Desde la Empresa Local de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado de Sucre (Elapas) se informó que la cantidad de aguas bajó y no se puede cubrir la demanda total, actualmente se otorga a la población más de 800 cubos de aguas por hora siendo la necesidad 1.200 cubos por hora para alcanzar la demanda del total de la población. La prioridad de atención se centra en las escuelas y centros de salud.

SUCRE/Loyola-Fides

