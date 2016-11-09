García Linera: Elección de Trump es un golpe a la globalización

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera indicó este miércoles que la victoria de Donald Trump en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU representa un golpe a la globalización debido a que representa a un retroceso, por sus anuncios de retirar a su país de todos los acuerdos comerciales firmados con Asía, Europa y países de Sud y Centro América .
Sostuvo que antes de este hecho existieron al menos dos momentos que golpearon a la globalización: el primero que se caracterizó en los efectos económicos por la caída de los precios a nivel internacional y la segunda, la salida de Gran Bretaña en la Unión Europea que se conoció como Brexit.
“El tercer golpe a la globalización es éste, viene por el lado de EEUU, que fue el principal abanderado desde tiempos de Ronald Reagan en los años 80, que impuso junto con Margaret Thatcher esta lógica económica de expansión planetaria que se sobrepone a Estados, gobiernos y territorios una misma lógica planetaria de globalización”, indicó.
It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this article as well as from our argument made at this place.
What’s up to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is getting more from this website, and your views are pleasant designed for new
users.
Very good blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform
like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many
choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any recommendations?
Kudos!
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to
find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to
use some of your ideas!!
Hi there every one, here every person is sharing
such experience, therefore it’s nice to read
this website, and I used to pay a visit this blog all the time.
Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my
comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having
trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
I am really impressed together with your writing talents as well as with the
structure in your blog. Is that this a paid subject or
did you modify it yourself? Anyway stay up the nice quality writing, it is rare
to see a nice blog like this one today..
Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the other person’s blog link on your page at proper place and other person will also do similar for
you.
Hi there! I realize this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does running a well-established website like yours take a large amount of work?
I’m completely new to writing a blog but I do
write in my journal everyday. I’d like to
start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring blog
owners. Thankyou!
I am not sure where you are getting your information,
but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding
more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Hi this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you
have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hello everyone, it’s my first visit at this
web site, and paragraph is truly fruitful designed for me, keep up posting
such content.
Why people still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is accessible on web?
Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This kind of clever
work and exposure! Keep up the good works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.