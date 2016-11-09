Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 9 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:30

García Linera: Elección de Trump es un golpe a la globalización

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera. (VPE)

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera. (VPE)

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera indicó este miércoles que la victoria de Donald Trump en las elecciones presidenciales de EEUU representa un golpe a la globalización debido a que representa a un retroceso, por sus anuncios de retirar a su país de todos los acuerdos comerciales firmados con Asía, Europa y países de Sud y Centro América .

Sostuvo que antes de este hecho existieron al menos dos momentos que golpearon a la globalización: el primero que se caracterizó en los efectos económicos por la caída de los precios  a nivel internacional y la segunda, la salida de Gran Bretaña en la Unión Europea que se conoció como Brexit.

“El tercer golpe a la globalización es éste, viene por el lado de EEUU, que fue el principal abanderado desde tiempos de Ronald Reagan en los años 80, que impuso junto con Margaret Thatcher esta lógica económica de expansión planetaria que se sobrepone a Estados, gobiernos y territorios una misma lógica planetaria de globalización”, indicó.

Afirmó que el triunfo de Trump es una transformación, un cambio y quizá el más drástico que se está dando a nivel de la política estadounidense en las últimas décadas.
Entonces por eso se trata de una revolución pasiva “porque es un cambio promovido desde arriba sin la participación activa movilizada de la sociedad” de Estados Unidos, dijo García Linera.
LA PAZ/Fides

 

,
14 comments on “García Linera: Elección de Trump es un golpe a la globalización

  3. Very good blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.

    Would you propose starting with a free platform
    like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many
    choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed .. Any recommendations?
    Kudos!

    Responder

  4. Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to
    find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to
    use some of your ideas!!

    Responder

  6. Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my
    comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having
    trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  7. I am really impressed together with your writing talents as well as with the
    structure in your blog. Is that this a paid subject or
    did you modify it yourself? Anyway stay up the nice quality writing, it is rare
    to see a nice blog like this one today..

    Responder

  9. Hi there! I realize this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask.

    Does running a well-established website like yours take a large amount of work?

    I’m completely new to writing a blog but I do
    write in my journal everyday. I’d like to
    start a blog so I will be able to share my own experience and views online.

    Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring blog
    owners. Thankyou!

    Responder

  10. I am not sure where you are getting your information,
    but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding
    more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my mission.

    Responder

  11. Hi this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you
    have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.

    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>