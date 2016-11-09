Rada: Trump mantendrá la política imperialista

El viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, consideró el miércoles que el presidente electo de Estados Unidos (EEUU), Donald Trump, mantendrá la política de imperialista estadounidense y la tendencia de control del sistema económico global.
“Ha sido elegido como presidente un hombre de ideas proteccionistas, de ideas profundamente conservadoras (…) y xenófobas. La candidata de Wall Street ha sido derrotada. Creemos que independientemente de las personas y de los nombres, estamos hablando de un imperio, los Estados Unidos”, dijo.
El candidato republicano Donald Trump obtuvo 276 votos electorales y se convirtió en el presidente N° 45 de EEUU tras vencer, contra todos los pronósticos, a su principal contrincante, la demócrata Hillary Clinton.
“Las tendencias imperialistas se van a mantener independientemente de los nombres, de las personas que ocupen la Casa Blanca”, sostuvo Rada.
LA PAZ/Con dato de ABI
En su primer discurso, Trump aseguró que EEUU tendrá buenas relaciones con las naciones del mundo.
“Habrá que ver en los siguientes meses cuál será la orientación concreta del nuevo gobierno de Estados Unidos”, agregó Rada, quien emitió las primeras declaraciones del Gobierno boliviano tras conocerse los resultados de las elecciones estadounidenses.
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I in finding It truly helpful & it helped me
out a lot. I’m hoping to offer one thing back and aid others such as you aided me.
I always used to read piece of writing in news papers but now as I am a user of
net so from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks
to web.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality
writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays.
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the internet
the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries
that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined
out the whole thing without having side effect , people
can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thanks
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the
simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider
worries that they just do not know about. You managed to
hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having
side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely
be back to get more. Thanks
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your
site on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the info you provide here and
can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at
how fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
Anyways, excellent blog!
Its not my first time to visit this web page, i am visiting
this web page dailly and obtain nice data from here all the time.
I truly love your site.. Great colors & theme. Did you make this web site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m looking to create my own website
and would love to find out where you got this from or
just what the theme is named. Kudos!
Fantastic post but I was wanting to know if you could write
a litte more on this subject? I’d be very thankful if you
could elaborate a little bit further. Thanks!
Admiring the persistence you put into your blog and in depth
information you offer. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a
while that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information.
Fantastic read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple ipad and
tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and
she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
I visited multiple web sites except the audio feature for audio songs existing at this web site is genuinely fabulous.
Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this paragraph
i thought i could also make comment due to this brilliant piece of writing.