Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 9 de noviembre de 2016 -- 10:16

Rada: Trump mantendrá la política imperialista

Donald Trump, presidente electo de EUA. (Teleumundo)

El viceministro de Coordinación con los Movimientos Sociales, Alfredo Rada, consideró el miércoles que el presidente electo de Estados Unidos (EEUU), Donald Trump, mantendrá la política de imperialista estadounidense y la tendencia de control del sistema económico global.

“Ha sido elegido como presidente un hombre de ideas proteccionistas, de ideas profundamente conservadoras (…) y xenófobas. La candidata de Wall Street ha sido derrotada. Creemos que independientemente de las personas y de los nombres, estamos hablando de un imperio, los Estados Unidos”, dijo.

El candidato republicano Donald Trump obtuvo 276 votos electorales y se convirtió en el presidente N° 45 de EEUU tras vencer, contra todos los pronósticos, a su principal contrincante, la demócrata Hillary Clinton.

“Las tendencias imperialistas se van a mantener independientemente de los nombres, de las personas que ocupen la Casa Blanca”, sostuvo Rada.

LA PAZ/Con dato de ABI

En su primer discurso, Trump aseguró que EEUU tendrá buenas relaciones con las naciones del mundo.

“Habrá que ver en los siguientes meses cuál será la orientación concreta del nuevo gobierno de Estados Unidos”, agregó Rada, quien emitió las primeras declaraciones del Gobierno boliviano tras conocerse los resultados de las elecciones estadounidenses.

