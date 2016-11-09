Recuperan terrenos del bosquesillo de Pura Pura

La Alcaldía de La Paz recuperó este miércoles 1.200 metros cuadrados de área forestal del bosquecillo de Pura Pura, del Macrodistrito de Max Paredes, ubicado a la altura de la avenida Vásquez. El espacio fue ocupado de manera ilegal por una familia desde 2012, informó el director municipal de Gobernabilidad, Francisco Cordero.
“Fruto de un proceso administrativo en contra del señor Jorge Magne, hoy a partir de las 07.00 hemos realizado una intervención muy importante en el área del Bosquecillo de Pura Pura en la avenida Vásquez. Este señor hace un tiempo atrás ha invadido área municipal, protegida por decreto nacional y dos ordenanzas municipales 1.200 metros cuadrados”, manifestó
Un ciudadano identificado como Fortunato Magne y su familia ocuparon arbitrariamente el predio desde 2012, desde entonces la Comuna realizó un proceso administrativo por asentamiento y construcción clandestina en el área, mismo que concluyó recientemente.
“Es un proceso que ha durado desde 2012, es una denuncia de la junta de vecinos por el asentamiento y construcción clandestina por parte del señor Magne. El proceso ha durado porque ha construido 20 metros, luego 50 metros, luego ha cercado y ha hecho daño al ornato público”, explicó el subalcalde de Max Paredes, Ruddy Ticona.
Desde las 07.00 de hoy, la Comuna, en coordinación con efectivos de la Policía, realizó un operativo para sentar la presencia en el espacio de dominio público. Se desplegó a unas 250 personas y maquinaria pesada.
Las autoridades ediles llegaron a notificar a la persona que realizó las construcciones a fin de proceder con las demoliciones respectivas del predio. Un equipo del Grupo de Atención Emergencias Municipales (GAEM) retiró los enseres de unos ambientes de ladrillo construido en el lugar y luego demolió la estructura.
Cordero indicó que se realizó la demolición de cuatro ambientes y se protegió el área con un cerco de calamina.
Ticona explicó el sindicado de la ocupación ilegal se presume que llegó a vender parte del predio a algunos vecinos, e incluso, se denunció que el individuo alquilaba el espacio para algunas actividades privadas.
“Incluso ya ha vendido a otros vecinos, seguramente los otros harán su representación ante la justicia ordinaria porque él no podía haber vendido propiedad municipal del área forestal. En total son más de 10 mil metros cuadrados, a lo largo son más de 300 metros lineales sobre la avenida Vásquez y hacia arriba 28 metros”, explicó el Subalcalde.
Al momento de retirar los muebles, los funcionarios ediles y policías se percataron de la existencia de una pistola de fogueo, un rifle de aire comprimido una granada de gas, balas calibre 22 y material policiaco, informó el director Jurídico de la Alcaldía, Fernando Velásquez.
También remolcaron una camioneta estacionada en el interior de un garaje construido en el sector.
LA PAZ/Con datos del GAMLP
