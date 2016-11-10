Cooperativistas de Cochabamba ratifican apoyo a Evo

La Federación de Cooperativas Mineras de Cochabamba (Fedecomin) ratificó el jueves su apoyo al presidente Evo Morales en una reunión en la que trataron las necesidades del sector y la coyuntura política nacional, informó el dirigente Práxides Castellón.
“Es una reunión de coordinación en la cual las cooperativas mineras de Cochabamba, incluida la Cooperativa Minera El Progreso Kami, estamos ratificando nuestro apoyo al proceso de cambio y a nuestro hermano presidente Evo Morales”, dijo.
Los dirigentes de Fedecomin se entrevistaron con el Jefe de Estado desde las 05.30 y por más de una hora en la Gobernación de Cochabamba, la reunión se constituye en un nuevo acercamiento después de las violentas movilizaciones y enfrentamientos de los cooperativistas con la policía que dejaron seis muertos en agosto, cinco mineros y el ex viceministro de Régimen Interior, Rodolfo Illanes, en el desbloqueo de la carretera La Paz – Oruro.
“En la reunión también se ha tocado el aspecto social, se ha ido discutiendo temas que nos afectan al movimiento cooperativo de Cochabamba”, agregó Castellón.
Después de hablar con Morales, los representantes de Fedecomin dejaron en claro que los cinco decretos que aprobó en septiembre el Ejecutivo, para regular las actividades del sector cooperativista, proteger derechos laborales y normar el uso de la dinamita, no afectan a sus operaciones.
“Esos cinco decretos no afecta a todo lo que es el movimiento cooperativo, en particular a la federación departamental y a la cooperativa El Progreso Kami. La federación de Cochabamba y la cooperativa Kami han venido con dirigentes de las diferentes provincias, es la voz de todo el movimiento cooperativo, no solamente de los dirigentes”, remarcó Castellón.
COCHABAMBA /Con datos de ABI
