Diprove recupera motoniveladora robada en Chile

La Dirección de Prevención de Robo de Vehículos (Diprove) de la ciudad de El Alto recuperó este jueves una motoniveladora que fue robada en Iquique, Chile, el hallazgo fue posible gracias al GPS que tenía el vehículo que se encontraba en un garaje del barrio Mejillones. La policía detuvo a una persona.
El director departamental de Diprove, coronel Marvin Aguirre, explicó a los medios locales que la motoniveladora recuperada es de la marca John Deere 770 grados y que pertenece a una empresa de Iquique.
“Ésta ha sido robada del país vecino donde ya ahora tenemos la posibilidad de poder hacer la devolución, esta acá presente el señor Jiménez quien es representante de esta empresa a quien se la va hacer la devolución correspondiente cuando el fiscal así lo requiera”, dijo.
El vehículo se encontraba bajo la responsabilidad o custodia del señor Adalberto Y. Ll. quien se encuentra en calidad de arrestado bajo garantía de presentación.
Por su parte, Carlos Jiménez, liquidador oficial de seguros de la empresa Mclarens Chile, que llegó al país, explicó que la motoniveladora fue sustraída de la mina Collahuasi que está en el sector de Ujina en Iquique, la madrugada del 29 de octubre.
Los encargados de la empresa alertaron del lugar donde se encontraba gracias al GPS que tenía el motorizado. “Gracias a que el equipo está previsto de un sistema de georeferencia GPS se siguió la pista por parte del fabricante de la máquina y representante en Chile que es Alfa, hasta que dimos con la empresa Nibol que es el representante aquí en Bolivia”, afirmó.
Jiménez también contó que la empresa fabricante de la motoniveladora lanzó una alerta mundial para recuperar en equipo.
EL ALTO/Fides
