Fecha de publicación: Jueves 10 de noviembre de 2016 -- 11:59

Fallece una persona al caer del techo del aeropuerto de Alcantari

El accidentado en el aeropuerto de Alcantari. (Loyola)

Gustavo Edgar Otondo Terrazas (40), jefe de Obras de la empresa Convisa, falleció este jueves después de caer 10 metros del techo del aeropuerto de Alcantarí en Sucre. La causa de la muerte fue traumatismo encéfalo craneal.

Según el relato de uno de los testigos, Otondo se encontraba realizando una inspección al techo de la terminal aérea, en el sector de preembarque, y resbalo cayendo de cabeza. El fallecido no llevaba casco ni otro elemento de seguridad y comenzó a sangrar de inmediato.

“El paciente resbalo y cayó al piso de cabeza sin ninguna protección según informó la médico que lo atendió a los segundos de ocurrido el accidente, también que tenía una fractura en la base del cráneo además de un sangrado severo”, informó la directora del hospital Santa Barbará, Gilka Guerrero.

La galeno indicó que Otondo murió a las 10.55 a causa de :“politrauma con posible fractura de la base del cráneo y hipoxia por bronco aspiración, se realizó la reanimación, pero por la gravedad de sus lesiones falleció”.

El 28 de octubre el albañil de la empresa Convisa Weimar Acuña Esposo sufrió una rotura de pelvis, trauma agudo abdominal, trauma facial y traumatismo craneoencefálico leve la caer del techo del aeropuerto de Alcantari.

SUCRE/Loyola – Fides

