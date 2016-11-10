Fecha de publicación: Jueves 10 de noviembre de 2016 -- 22:44

Perú golea a Paraguay

Perú goleó 4 a 1 a Paraguay este jueves

Victoria peruana de local. (Conmebol)

Victoria peruana de local. (Conmebol)

por la undécima fecha de la clasificatoria sudamericana al Mundial Rusia-2018, en partido disputado en el estadio Defensores del Chaco de Asunción ante unos 30.000 espectadores.

Los goles para los incas fueron anotados por Christian Ramos (48 minutos), Paolo Guerrero (70), Yoshimar Yotún (78) y Edgar Benítez (83, en contra). Los guaraníes se habían ido en ventaja a los 10 minutos con un tanto de Cristian Riveros.

Perú, que llegó a 14 puntos con esta victoria, recibirá al líder Brasil en Lima el martes, mientras que Paraguay, que se quedó con 15 en la séptima posición de la tabla, visitará al colero Bolivia en La Paz.

LIMA/Conmebol

8 comments on “Perú golea a Paraguay

  1. Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with
    us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking
    and will be tweeting this to my followers! Excellent
    blog and terrific design and style.

    Responder

  5. I just could not go away your website before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard info an individual supply
    in your guests? Is gonna be again continuously in order to check out new posts

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>