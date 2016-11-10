Perú golea a Paraguay

Perú goleó 4 a 1 a Paraguay este jueves
por la undécima fecha de la clasificatoria sudamericana al Mundial Rusia-2018, en partido disputado en el estadio Defensores del Chaco de Asunción ante unos 30.000 espectadores.
Los goles para los incas fueron anotados por Christian Ramos (48 minutos), Paolo Guerrero (70), Yoshimar Yotún (78) y Edgar Benítez (83, en contra). Los guaraníes se habían ido en ventaja a los 10 minutos con un tanto de Cristian Riveros.
Perú, que llegó a 14 puntos con esta victoria, recibirá al líder Brasil en Lima el martes, mientras que Paraguay, que se quedó con 15 en la séptima posición de la tabla, visitará al colero Bolivia en La Paz.
LIMA/Conmebol
Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with
us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking
and will be tweeting this to my followers! Excellent
blog and terrific design and style.
This article presents clear idea for the new viewers of blogging,
that actually how to do running a blog.
I visited multiple web sites but the audio quality for audio songs present at this site is truly fabulous.
Yes! Finally someone writes about ig.
I just could not go away your website before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard info an individual supply
in your guests? Is gonna be again continuously in order to check out new posts
Hi there friends, fastidious post and fastidious urging commented here, I am really
enjoying by these.
Hi there colleagues, nice piece of writing and fastidious arguments commented at this
place, I am truly enjoying by these.
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article. I like to
write a little comment to support you.