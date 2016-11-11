Fecha de publicación: Viernes 11 de noviembre de 2016 -- 13:01

Aduana y Policía allanan viviendas en Sabaya

La Policía en la calles de Sabaya.



El Ministerio Público con apoyo de la Policía comenzó al mediodía del viernes la intervención y allanamiento de viviendas y galpones en la población orureña de Sabaya en busca de mercadería de 50 camiones escondidos en el lugar, informó a Radio Fides la presidenta de la Aduana Nacional, Marlene Ardaya.

“Ante el incumplimiento de los pobladores la Fiscalía con apoyo de la Policía ingresó a la población de Sabaya y comenzó los allanamientos de las casas y depósitos identificados como depósitos y escondites de camiones que transportan mercadería de contrabando”, dijo Ardaya a Radio Fides.

Según Ardaya la mercadería entregada durante la mañana por los pobladores de Sabaya solo correspondería a cuatro camiones y según reportes de inteligencia de la Aduana en la localidad por lo menos hay 50 vehículos de alto tonelaje oculto y con mercadería de contrabando.

“Tenemos el reporte que solo nos entregaron la mercadería de cuatro camiones, de los 50 que tenemos reportados y que durante la noche cambiaron de lugar la mercadería e incluso alguna fue incinerada cerca de un cerro a la salida de Sabaya”.

Dijo que en el alcalde de Sabaya, Egdón Villca, también está comprometido en el traslado de mercadería y dio la orden de abrir la escuela para ocultar la mercadería.

SABAYA, ORURO/Fides

,
