El aeropuerto de Alcatari es una obra de “mala calidad”

La Sociedad de Ingenieros de Bolivia (SIB), filial Chuquisaca, presentó hoy un informe en el que devela 20 falencias en la construcción del aeropuerto Alcantarí, y califica a la obra de ” mala calidad”.
“La obra es de mala calidad y el material que se ha utilizado está bien para una casa pero no para una obra de la envergadura de un aeropuerto y uno se da cuenta en el techo donde la calamina es de distancia de 1.30 cuando debía utilizarse de 1.30 o una calamina trapezoidal”, dijo el presidente de la SIB Chuquisaca, Gustavo Pereira.
Además Pereira advirtió que ésta tiene poca pendiente y que fue hecho con materiales inadecuados y sin impermeabilización y sin tomar en cuenta las condiciones del clima “pues todos conocen que en Alcantari siempre se presenta granizo”.
Recordó que el primer proyecto del aeropuerto tenía un costo de 96 millones de dólares y fue reducido a 53 millones de dólares con el argumento que se había sobredimensionado la obra y que no era necesaria tanta infraestructura, indicó por su parte Carlos Caso de la SIB.
Esas falencias fueron identificadas en una reciente inspección que efectuó la SIB junto a ingenieros civiles y arquitectos, donde participaron técnicos de la empresa Conavisa, pero sin dar ninguna explicación.
El Ministerio de Obras Públicas instruyó en la víspera a la empresa Convisa paralizar los trabajos que realiza en ese aeropuerto.
Los dos ingenieros indicaron que la suspensión de las obras de reparación es un error del Ministerio de Obras Públicas, “pues recién comienza la temporada de lluvias y las áreas que quedaron sin protección seguirán mal o peor. Lo que debían hacer es crear una mejor supervisión y que les presenten un proyecto de reparación”.
Otras observaciones
También indicaron que el aeropuerto no cuenta con mangas para abordaje, ambulancia, carro bombero, estación de combustible, asistencia de primeros auxilios, sistema de aterrizaje instrumental, parqueo de 24 horas, transporte automático para equipajes, escaleras eléctricas y puertas automáticas.
Otra de las observaciones es que la terminal no tiene ventilación natural, elementos de extracción y acondicionamiento de aire, espacios suficientes de circulación, espera y de trabajo.
Tampoco cuenta con aislamiento acústico al interior de la terminal y no dispone de abastecimiento permanente de agua, agregó.
SUCRE/Loyola-Fides
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the web the easiest thing to
be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while
people think about worries that they just don’t know
about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects ,
people can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thanks
Everything is very open with a really clear description of the
issues. It was definitely informative. Your website is extremely
helpful. Many thanks for sharing!
For latest news you have to go to see internet and
on internet I found this web page as a finest website for most
recent updates.
Hey! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site
with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting
this to my followers! Great blog and brilliant style and design.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. But think about if you added
some great images or video clips to give your posts more,
“pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos,
this website could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its field.
Fantastic blog!
Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just
wondering if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything
you can advise? I get so much lately it’s
driving me crazy so any help is very much appreciated.
hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked
up something new from right here. I did however expertise some
technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the site a lot of times previous to I
could get it to load properly. I had been wondering
if your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will often affect
your placement in google and can damage your high quality score
if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look
out for much more of your respective interesting content.
Make sure you update this again very soon.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this
post was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going
to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
What i don’t understood is in reality how you are not really much
more neatly-preferred than you might be now. You are so intelligent.
You realize thus considerably in the case of this matter,
made me for my part imagine it from numerous numerous angles.
Its like men and women don’t seem to be interested except it’s something to accomplish with Woman gaga!
Your individual stuffs great. All the time deal with it up!
Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it
up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your
blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any tips and hints for beginner blog writers?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
I’ve been surfing on-line more than 3 hours today,
yet I by no means discovered any interesting article like
yours. It’s lovely value sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did,
the internet can be much more useful than ever before.
It’s amazing in favor of me to have a web site, which is valuable in support of my
knowledge. thanks admin
I all the time used to read article in news papers but now as I
am a user of net therefore from now I am using net for posts,
thanks to web.
Hi there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us
so I came to look it over. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this
to my followers! Superb blog and outstanding style and design.
Hi there, I log on to your blog like every week. Your humoristic style is awesome, keep it up!
I blog quite often and I genuinely appreciate your content.
The article has really peaked my interest. I will bookmark your website and keep checking for new details
about once a week. I subscribed to your Feed as well.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you
amend your site, how can i subscribe for
a blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
Hey very nice blog!
It’s an awesome article designed for all the online viewers;
they will get advantage from it I am sure.
Normally I don’t read article on blogs, but I wish to say that this
write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do so!
Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very great article.
Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not
very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
fast. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do
you have any tips or suggestions? With thanks
I do not know if it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing problems with your blog.
It appears like some of the text within your posts are running off the screen.
Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to
them too? This could be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Thanks
Appreciating the commitment you put into your website and in depth
information you offer. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t
the same out of date rehashed material. Fantastic read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my
Google account.
Heya! I know this is kind of off-topic but I needed
to ask. Does building a well-established blog like yours take a large amount of
work? I’m completely new to blogging but I do write in my diary every day.
I’d like to start a blog so I will be able to share my personal experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
Appreciate it!
Hey there! This post could not be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this post to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Hello, just wanted to mention, I liked this article.
It was helpful. Keep on posting!
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you really understand what you’re talking approximately!
Bookmarked. Kindly additionally consult with my site =).
We could have a hyperlink trade agreement between us
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for needs business