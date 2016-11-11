El agua potable se nornalizará el jueves en La Paz

El director Ejecutivo de la Autoridad de Fiscalización y Control Social de Agua Potable y Saneamiento (AAPS), Dionisio Quispe, informó este viernes que el racionamiento de agua en la ciudad de La Paz concluirá el jueves o viernes de la próxima semana.
“Se están realizando una serie de acciones de emergencia para superar estas medidas preventivas. Nos han informado que la siguiente semana, entre el jueves y máximo hasta el viernes, van a levantar las medidas preventivas”, indicó.
Quispe explicó que la lluvia registrada en las últimas horas y las acciones que se tomaron de parte del Gobierno y Empresa Pública Social del Agua y Saneamiento (EPSAS) permitirán que el caudal sea suficiente para que no haya más racionamiento.
Detalló que el Gobierno dispuso la perforación de diez pozos en zona cercanas a la represas de Hampaturi e Incachaca y se consiguió que los comunarios del sector de la cumbre permitan la desviación de agua de un embalse que tenían cerca.
Solicitó a los usuarios tener la comprensión y hacer un uso responsable y eficiente del agua potable mientras dure el plan de racionamiento establecido por la EPSAS.
El 8 de noviembre EPSAS comunicó el racionamiento de agua en 94 zonas de la ciudad de La Paz, sede de gobierno, tendrá una duración hasta el 30 de noviembre debido a la escasez del líquido elemento en las represas que abastecen a la urbe.
