Fecha de publicación: Viernes 11 de noviembre de 2016 -- 19:00

El Banco Mundial presta $us 2000 MM para proyectos de agua

55794ac4c46188e56c8b45f2El Banco Mundial (BM) prestó al gobierno de Bolivia de 2.000 millones de dólares para ejecutar  proyectos de agua y saneamiento, informó el viernes el representante residente de esa institución en Bolivia, Nicola Pontara.

“Lo que acabamos de aprobar en nuevo marco de alianza para con el país para el periodo 2016 -2020 donde hemos indicado un apoyo superior a los 2.000 millones de dólares durante estos cuatro años, y vamos a entrar con un apoyo muy robusto muy fuerte en el tema de agua y saneamiento”, explicó a los periodistas.

Dijo que los recursos se desembolsarán entre 2016 y 2020, para ejecutar diversos proyectos en el país andino amazónico.

Además, informó que el Banco Mundial en los últimos años apoyó al país con 1.000 millones de dólares para ejecutar 10 proyectos en varias áreas de intervención.

“Estamos muy activos en el sector agrícola con tres proyectos, estamos muy activos con la construcción de caminos, de carreteras con otros tres proyectos y tenemos también otros proyectos en el área de creación de empleos, apoyo a la capacidad de estadística y otras actividades”, detalló.

LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI

