Fecha de publicación: Viernes 11 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:22

Gobierno plantea cárcel por cultivar coca en zonas ilegales

El viceministro de Defensa Social y Sustancias Controladas, Felipe Cáceres. (ABI)

El viceministro de Defensa Social y Sustancias Controladas, Felipe Cáceres. (ABI)

El viceministro de Defensa Social y Sustancias Controladas, Felipe Cáceres, informó que el Gobierno plantea tres años de cárcel, en la modificación de la Ley 1008, para las personas que cultivan coca en zonas ilegales.

“No hay una normativa, la Ley 1008 no sanciona a estas personas, por eso el Gobierno nacional estamos planteando en la modificación de la Ley 1008 de que aquellas personas, sean bolivianos o extranjeros, que cultiven hojas de coca en zonas ilegales y seas sorprendidos, deben tener una sanción de tres años (de cárcel) que esos ha sido acogido por Naciones Unidas y organismo internacionales como una buena medida”, dijo según un reporte de radio Fides Cochabamba.

El funcionario explicó que si bien la Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta realiza la erradicación de coca en zonas prohibidas y parques nacionales, después de un tiempo vuelve estos cultivos.

“Hemos erradicado, hemos hecho el desalojo correspondiente, lastimosamente a sus dos años o un año vuelven estas personas a los parques nacionales y de igual forma están cultivando y por eso reinciden”, indicó.

Según Cáceres, la Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta que están instalados en el Trópico de Cochabamba y en los Yungas de La Paz, hasta el momento erradicaron más de 5.400 hectáreas y en los parques más de 1.000 hectáreas de coca.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

,
