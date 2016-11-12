Fecha de publicación: Sábado 12 de noviembre de 2016 -- 21:34

Evo: Mi Agua evitó que haya sequía a un millón de personas

El presidente Evo Morales aseveró el sábado que el programa ‘Mi Agua’, en cuatro años, evitó que más de un millón de personas sufra por sequía y reiteró que el acceso al agua es un derecho humano.

“Con programa ‘Mi Agua’ en 4 años evitamos que más de un millón de bolivianos sufra por sequía. El agua es un derecho humano por Constitución”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: @evoespueblo.

El programa ‘Mi Agua’ avanzó desde la primera hasta la cuarta versión y benefició a la población con la instalación de agua potable y alcantarillado con financiamiento del Gobierno nacional.

Dicho programa fue una iniciativa del Ejecutivo para atender una de las demandas más apremiantes de la población boliviana.

Morales recordó que en Bolivia el agua se declaró como un derecho humano y después logró que Naciones Unidas asuma esa posición.

LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)u u

