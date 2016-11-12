Gobierno y Alcaldía de Cercado acuerdan acciones para salvar la laguna Alalay

El Gobierno central y la Alcaldía de Cercado acordaron ejecutar dos agendas de acciones inmediatas y mediano plazo para salvar a la laguna Alalay de la carencia de agua y la contaminación que le aquejan hace varios meses, informó el viernes la ministra de Medio Ambiente, Alexandra Moreira.
“Hemos desarrollado dos agendas, una de acciones inmediatas y otra de acciones a más largo plazo”, manifestó luego de una reunión con autoridades de la Gobernación de Cochabamba y la Alcaldía de Cercado para analizar las formas de superar los problemas que afectan a esa reserva de agua.
Según Moreira, las tareas de corto plazo comenzarán a ejecutarse el sábado por medio de técnicos departamentales y municipales que inspeccionarán y limpiarán los canales que sirven en el trasvase de agua a la laguna.
Sostuvo que el Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Agua participará en esa tarea con el mejoramiento de los ductos en mal estado o que requieran una adecuación hidráulica.
“Esto se hará para que en el tiempo de lluvias, que esperemos que ya sea en diciembre, pueda con normalidad entrar el agua a la laguna”, manifestó.
Agregó que el trabajo de remoción de lodo en las zonas secas de la reserva hídrica que comenzaron hace semanas continuará de manera paralela, pero bajo supervisión y la aplicación de protocolos nacionales con respecto a la disposición final de sedimentos.
“Otros de los trabajos inmediatos que estaremos realizando será la identificación de otras fuentes de agua residuales o tratadas o de otros cuerpos de agua que puedan ser trasvasados a la laguna (…) Todo este trabajo se va a realizar en las próximas dos semanas”, acotó.
La autoridad manifestó que entre las acciones de largo plazo se contratará a varias empresas con una inversión de dos millones de bolivianos para que realicen una consultoría que determine cómo reponer el espejo de agua de la laguna, la recuperación de su biodiversidad y su preservación ante el crecimiento urbanístico local.
El estudio será licitado la próxima semana y su primer resultado deberá estar listo en tres meses como máximo, concluyó Moreira.
LA PAZ/ABI
