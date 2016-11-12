Gobierno y oposición de Venezuela alcanzan acuerdos de convivencia

El gobierno y la oposición de Venezuela se comprometieron este sábado a una convivencia pacífica para resolver la profunda crisis política y económica que atraviesa el país, al concluir la segunda ronda de un diálogo facilitado por el Vaticano.
“Nos comprometemos de forma solemne a que nuestras diferencias políticas solo tengan una respuesta en el estricto marco constitucional, un camino democrático, pacífico y electoral”, subrayó una declaración conjunta, leída por representantes de ambas partes.
Entre los acuerdos alcanzados durante este encuentro, auspiciado por el Vaticano y con la presencia de representantes de Unasur, se encuentran medidas para abastecimiento de comida y medicinas, informó la agencia EFE.
“El Gobierno nacional y la MUD (…) decidieron priorizar en el corto plazo la adopción de medidas orientadas al abastecimiento de medicamentos y alimentos, sobre la base de contribuir a promover su producción e importación”, dijo a los periodistas el enviado del Vaticano para el diálogo, Claudio María Celli.
Según informó el diario El Nacional de Venezuela, estos son los acuerdos más importantes: elecciones parlamentarias en el estado Amazonas, respeto a la autonomía de la Asamblea Nacional, elección de nuevos rectores del Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE), liberación de personas detenidas por causas políticas y abastecimiento de medicinas y alimentos.
“Seguiremos hasta obtener el paso más importante, las elecciones o el referéndum revocatorio”, expresó el alcalde del municipio Sucre, Carlos Ocariz.
En el comunicado ambas partes se comprometieron a resolver las diferencias políticas de manera constitucional. “Solo unidos somos más fuertes, creemos en el diálogo siempre y cuando se cumpla los derechos constitucionales”, agregó.
CARACAS/Agencias
