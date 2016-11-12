Fecha de publicación: Sábado 12 de noviembre de 2016 -- 11:14

La Alcaldía apoyará a EPSAS con cuatro cisternas

La gente recibe aguas de cisterna en un barrio de La Paz. (Foto referencial La Prensa)

Debido al racionamiento de agua potable en 94 barrios de la ciudad de La Paz, la Alcaldía paceña decidió facilitar a la Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (EPSAS) cuatro cisternas de 12 mil litros cada uno para que pueda llevar el líquido a diversas zonas y en dos turnos: de 07.00 a 15.00 y de 15.00 a 22.00 horas.

“Estas cisternas ya están a disposición desde esta noche (ayer) en EPSAS (…) También van a tener apoyo de personal para el manejo adecuado de las cisternas (…) porque hay una manipulación que debe realizarse con mangueras”, dijo el secretario Municipal de Gestión Integral de Riesgos de la Alcaldía, Vladimir Toro, según una nota de prensa.

El Gobierno Autónomo Municipal de La Paz también apoyará a EPSAS en otras dos áreas: en comunicación y en el aspecto técnico para la perforación de nueve pozos.

La Alcaldía realizará una campaña de difusión para dar a conocer el cronograma de racionamiento, entre otros asuntos. En cuanto a lo técnico facilitará a la empresa de agua tráileres y dos grúas con una capacidad de 16 toneladas cada una para poder coadyuvar en la perforación de los pozos de los cuales se espera conseguir agua para paliar la crisis ocurrida por el racionamiento.

Ante la sequía, EPSAS determinó racionar, durante todo noviembre, el suministro de aguas en los 94 barrios, cada dos días con intervalo de uno y así será hasta fin de mes. Los cortes son de 08.00 a 20.00 horas.

LA PAZ/Fides

