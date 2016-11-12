Fecha de publicación: Sábado 12 de noviembre de 2016 -- 11:40

La Alcaldía pide paciencia a hospitales a los que adeuda

Revisión de los ojos de un paciente. (Andina, foto referencial)

El secretario Municipal de Salud, Roger Tapia, pidió el viernes paciencia a los directores de los hospitales públicos que esperan el pago de la Alcaldía por la Prestación de Servicios de Salud Integral (PSSI) hasta que el Fondo de Compensación del ministerio del ramo desembolse recursos para cumplir con la deuda.

El director del Instituto Nacional de Oftalmología (INO),  Joel Moya, informó el jueves a radio Fides que la Alcaldía arrastra una deuda de 1.513.375 bolivianos desde el mes de junio lo que provocó que no se pueda pagar al personal que se encuentra trabajando a contrato. Ante esta situación la institución se declaró en estado de emergencia.

Tras la denuncia Tapia reconoció la deuda que tiene con esta institución y otras. “Es cierto que tenemos pendientes los pagos a los establecimientos de salud; sin embargo, éste es el mensaje (…) a nuestros directores de cada establecimiento: les rogaría que puedan tener la paciencia necesaria unos días más hasta que el Ministerio (de Salud) nos pueda agilizar, esperemos (…) que nos permita acceder a este fondo y pueda depositarnos estos montos de cobertura en nuestra cuenta municipal y de ahí nosotros podamos hacer el pago correspondiente”, dijo según una nota de prensa.

La autoridad municipal explicó que el Gobierno Autónomo Municipal de La Paz (GAMLP) solicitó recurrir al Fondo de Compensación destinado a apoyar a las alcaldías que no logran cubrir todos los gastos generados por las prestaciones que brinda el PSSI. Se espera que se traspasen a cuentas municipales 42 millones de bolivianos.

Según la Alcaldía, el presupuesto con el que cuentan es insuficiente ante la creciente demanda de la población. Si bien el gobierno municipal debe destinar por Ley el 15,5 por ciento de los fondos de Coparticipación para cubrir el pago del seguro, estos montos ya no alcanzan,

LA PAZ/Fides

,
