Fecha de publicación: Sábado 12 de noviembre de 2016 -- 13:48

Sabaya: Allanan 21 casas y comisan nueve camiones de mercancía

Lo que tenía que ser un duro golpe al contrabando en la localidad de Sabaya, terminó más bien en un duro revés en la lucha contra esta actividad ilícita, cuando luego de esperar por varios días, a la hora de la verdad los comunarios entregaron prácticamente lo que la presidenta de la Aduana Nacional de Bolivia (ANB), Marlene Ardaya, calificó como “basura” en lugar de la mercadería que se supone, hicieron desaparecer burlando la vigilancia y lo que no se pudo sacar, procedieron a quemar, según un reporte de radio Fides Oruro.

Muy molesta, la máxima autoridad de la Aduana boliviana abandonó la población de Sabaya tras instruir el inicio del allanamiento de 21 domicilios previamente identificados.

Al iniciar el operativo el director general de régimen interior del Ministerio de Gobierno, José Luis Quiroga, aseguraba que el operativo sería pacífico.

El defensor del pueblo David Tezanos Pinto, quien también se constituyó en esta población, pedía a la gente no poner resistencia o generar violencia.

Con esas recomendaciones se inició el allanamiento que se prolongó por horas y lo más grave, con muy pocos resultados.

Se mencionó que en el lugar estaban escondidos al menos 50 camiones, pero a la hora de la verdad, la mercadería que se entregó voluntariamente no llenaba ni siquiera a cinco camiones, por lo que comenzó el allanamiento y se comisó un total de nueve camiones.

Por su parte el alcalde de Sabaya, Egdón Pablo Villca, negó rotundamente que se haya quemado mercadería, y es más, dijo que se habría hecho una especie de ritual en el Tata Sabaya.

El Alcalde también negó que familiares suyos estén dedicados al contrabando y finalmente se molestó con la prensa, que le insistía porqué antes del jueves no permitían el ingreso de la Aduana.

El allanamiento se prolongó hasta horas de la noche con pobres resultados y sin mucho que resaltar pues la mercadería de contrabando había desaparecido.

Tanto la presidenta de la Aduana, Marlene Ardaya, así como el director general de Régimen Interior, José Luís Quiroga, anunciaron que seguirán los procesos judiciales contra el Alcalde de Sabaya. Ante el anuncio Villca respondió que no tiene miedo.

ORURO/Fides/ Jhonny Saravia Miranda.

, ,
