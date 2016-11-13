Fecha de publicación: Domingo 13 de noviembre de 2016 -- 16:20

Aprehenden a exfiscal Saravia

El fiscal Anghelo Saravia.

El exfiscal  Ánghelo Saravia,  fue aprehendido el domingo en  El Alto pero no se conoce cuáles son los delitos por los que se ejecutó esta acción.

Saravia está en la celdas de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) después de dar sus declaraciones ante el Ministerio Público y se indicó que su audiencia de medidas cautelares será el lunes.

Saravia fue el investigador principal del Ministerio Público en dos emblemáticos casos: desvió de recursos del Fondo Indígena y el supuesto consorcio de funcionarios judiciales y una oficina de abogados.

El exfiscal fue suspendido el martes pasado después de hacerse público un audio donde pide dinero a un litigante para entregársela a un juez para resolver un proceso judicial.

El ahora exfuncionario del Ministerio Público dijo que el audio fue grabado días antes de asumir como Fiscal y por tanto no sería ningún acto ilegal como quisieron mostrar la persona que hizo circular la conversación.

Hasta el fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero, se refirió a Saravia y afirmó que  no recibirá ningún tipo de protección ni considerción.

LA PAZ/Fides

