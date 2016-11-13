Fecha de publicación: Domingo 13 de noviembre de 2016 -- 15:27

Ardaya dice que el contrabando que ingresa a Sabaya es de Chile

marlene ardayaLa mayor parte de las mercancías que ingresan de contrabando a Sabaya, Oruro, provienen de Chile, informó el domingo la presidenta de la Aduana Nacional de Bolivia (ANB), Marlene Ardaya, quien advirtió que los operativos a partir de la fecha, contra ese ilícito, serán “contundentes” como en Challapata y no “selectivos”.

Esta semana la Aduana intervino en Sabaya donde se identificó unos 50 camiones con mercadería ilegal; sin embargo, y pese a un acuerdo previo la población sólo entregó mercadería calificada de “basura”, pues se trataba de ropa usada y algunos televisores led en mal estado.

Ardaya, en entrevista con medios estatales, manifestó que “seremos duros”, aunque señaló que el objetivo no es dejar poblaciones “muertas”, es decir sin tránsito, como Challapata que luego del operativo se convirtió en un “pueblo fantasma”, pero -dijo- no se puede avalar la ilegalidad.

Señaló que se trata de realizar tareas planificadas con la intervención de la Policía, Fuerzas Armadas y fiscales.

Dijo que el caso de Sabaya es significativo porque es una población que nunca fue intervenida, además que es una advertencia para todos quienes efectúen actividad ilícita de contrabando.

Indicó que de Sabaya se logró sacar dos camiones con mercadería de contrabando y se evidenció que esa población es también “chutera” porque se verificó la existencia de cinco vehículos con placas chilenas.

“Creo que el Estado debe ser firme con sus autoridades al mando de municipios, de alcaldías no podemos proteger el contrabando menos callarnos”, dijo.

Ardaya cuestionó la irresponsabilidad de Chile en la administración de su zona franca, pues remarcó que “con las nacionalizaciones que no les interesa hacerlo con basura y que entre al país”.

“Chile es el potencial proveedor de este tipo de mercancía a sabiendas que la norma que hay en el país lo prohíbe”, agregó.

LA PAZ/Con datos de BTV

