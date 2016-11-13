Cuelgan a supuesto violador en Beni

Una turba de pobladores de Reyes, capital de la provincia Ballivián en el departamento de Beni, colgó el sábado, frente a la Subgobernación, a un sujeto de unos 37 años, acusado de violar a una niña de 4 años de edad, informó el director departamental de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC), Iván Zambrana.
En horas de la mañana se extravió una niña de 4 años y horas después, lamentablemente, ha sido encontrada fallecida y aparentemente abusada sexualmente”, dijo.
El autor fue aprehendido por la Policía pero la población enardecida ingresó a la celda y lo sacó para posteriormente lincharlo y colgarlo de un árbol.
Zambrana manifestó que en esa población solamente se cuenta con cinco policías, quienes no pudieron contener a los exaltados vecinos.
“Estaba bastante brava la gente y ha actuado de manera violenta; como policías no podemos hacer más nada, tenemos que precautelar la vida de nuestros funcionarios”, indicó.
Mencionó que de acuerdo con las primeras investigaciones, el violador tiene antecedentes policiales en la ciudad de La Paz, por otro hecho similar.
Según el reporte de medios de prensa en horas de la noche la población estaba en calma después del trágico suceso.
TRINIDAD/Agencias
