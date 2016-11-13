Detienen a cuatro de los instigadores del ahorcamiento de violador en Reyes

La fiscal, Dolly Quiroga Menacho, encargada de investigar de la muerte de un supuesto violador a manos de los pobladores de la población beniana de Reyes el sábado, informó que fueron identificados 10 de los incitadores de los cuales fueron aprehendidos cuatro la tarde del domingo y por seguridad serán trasladados a Rurenabaque.
“De las diez personas identificadas por los videos cuatro mujeres fueron aprehendidas y trataremos de trasladarlas a Rurenabaque para tomarles declaraciones, porque en Reyes no hay garantías y tememos una reacción de la población”, expresó Quiroga a los medios.
El sábado una familia denunció que su hija fue violada por un sujeto al que tenían identificado y conocían de su ubicación. La Policía detuvo al presunto violador y lo traslado a sus oficinas en el centro del municipio de Reyes.
A los pocos minutos de llegar a la estación policial y después de recibir la declaración del presunto delincuente, una turba de cientos de personas llegó al lugar y ante la nula reacción policial se llevaron a supuesto violador y después de vejarlo por las calles lo colgaron en un árbol.
Según dijo la Fiscal, los policías que detuvieron al supuesto violador dijeron en su declaración prestada ante ella, que el detenido confesó su crimen momentos antes de que la turba ingresará a la estación policial.
Los cabecillas de este movimiento fueron identificados por las imágenes difundidas por las redes sociales y los medios de comunicación.
TRINIDAD/Fides
