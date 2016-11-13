La selección con ganas de ganar a Paraguay

En la penúltima práctica de la Selección Nacional, este domingo los jugadores mostraron su optimismo para el partido que jugarán el día martes contra Paraguay programado para las 16:00 en el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz por la décima segunda fecha de las eliminatorias rumbo al Mundial de Rusia 2018. Marcelo Martins estaría entre los once titulares después de superar la lesión que lo puso en duda en pasado viernes.

“Estamos enfocados en lo que viene, trataremos de darle una alegría a la gente y a nosotros mismos. Es importante el apoyo de todos, fuimos golpeados en diferentes aspectos, queremos sacar los tres puntos ante un rival que está peleando por un cupo”, afirmó el arquero Daniel Vaca quien trabajó a la par de sus compañeros con la fe puesta en los tres puntos.

Ángel Guillermo Hoyos, director técnico del seleccionado nacional prepara a detalle el plantel que enfrentará el día martes al equipo paraguayo, por el momento es una incógnita si realizará variantes en el arco, después de la desafortunada noche que tuvo el golero Carlos Lampe quien recibió cinco goles contra Venezuela.

“Creo que el trabajo que venimos desarrollando es importante, simplemente estamos seguros que al que le toque jugar dará todo por la Selección, sabemos que será un partido muy difícil, nosotros tenemos que jugárnosla por el país y darles una alegría. Estamos enfocados en ese juego, simplemente hay que concentrarnos”, añadió el futbolista.

Hasta las pasadas horas el ingreso de Marcelo Martins entre los once titulares estaba en duda por una lesión (traumatismo), pero este domingo el delantero comenzó a trabajar con regularidad, el cuerpo médico del plantel explicó que el jugador está habilitado para jugar y será la determinación del cuerpo técnico si es tomado en cuenta o no.

“La molestia que tenía desapareció y podrá jugar el martes”, apuntó el galeno Fabián Pacheco, quien además añadió Yasmani Duk está en etapa de recuperación por un golpe que recibió en la práctica del día sábado. “Realizará un trabajo diferenciado, en las próximas horas podrá reincorporarse a los entrenamientos; el técnico podrá contar con equipo completo”.

El jugador que es parte de las filas del New York Cosmos (Estados Unidos), se incorporaría a los entrenamientos el lunes (última sesión antes del cotejo del martes), “todos queremos jugar ese partido, la lesión no es grave”. Si el técnico lo define haría dupla con Martins, pero para el puesto también estará a disposición el futbolista de Bolívar.

No será de la partida Rodrigo Ramallo por acumulación de tarjetas amarillas, además de Pablo Escobar, quien fue descartado en los pasados días por una molestia. El entrenador ensaya el siguiente once titular (no se descartan cambios de último momento): Daniel Vaca en el arco; Enrique Flores, Ronald Raldes, Edward Zenteno, Erwin Saavedra, Walter Veizaga, Alejandro Chumacero, Walter Flores, Jhasmani Campos, Juan Carlos Arce y Marcelo Martins.

“Ellos (los jugadores de Paraguay), saben el potencial que teneos en condición de locales y a qué jugamos, sabemos las condiciones que tenemos, este partido es muy importante para lo que nosotros buscamos, queremos hacernos fuertes y eso lo demostraremos el día martes. El rival se juega parte de la clasificación en La Paz, haremos las cosas bien, nos ayudaría a ganar en nuestra casa. Pedirle a la gente que asista al estadio”, afirmó el jugador Luis Gutiérrez.

ENTRADAS

Desde que se inició la venta de las entradas para el partido contra Bolivia y Paraguay, se pudo advertir que son pocos los aficionados que adquirieron sus localidades, por lo que los jugadores también convocaron al hincha para que los apoyen. “Es importante el apoyo de los aficionados, pedirles que asista al estadio, sabemos que siempre el boliviano apoya en todo momento, obviamente está molesto por lo que pasó, nosotros trataremos de darles muchas alegrías”, amplió el futbolista Gutiérrez.

LA PAZ /APG