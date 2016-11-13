La selección con ganas de ganar a Paraguay

En la penúltima práctica de la Selección Nacional, este domingo los jugadores mostraron su optimismo para el partido que jugarán el día martes contra Paraguay programado para las 16:00 en el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz por la décima segunda fecha de las eliminatorias rumbo al Mundial de Rusia 2018. Marcelo Martins estaría entre los once titulares después de superar la lesión que lo puso en duda en pasado viernes.
“Estamos enfocados en lo que viene, trataremos de darle una alegría a la gente y a nosotros mismos. Es importante el apoyo de todos, fuimos golpeados en diferentes aspectos, queremos sacar los tres puntos ante un rival que está peleando por un cupo”, afirmó el arquero Daniel Vaca quien trabajó a la par de sus compañeros con la fe puesta en los tres puntos.
Ángel Guillermo Hoyos, director técnico del seleccionado nacional prepara a detalle el plantel que enfrentará el día martes al equipo paraguayo, por el momento es una incógnita si realizará variantes en el arco, después de la desafortunada noche que tuvo el golero Carlos Lampe quien recibió cinco goles contra Venezuela.
“Creo que el trabajo que venimos desarrollando es importante, simplemente estamos seguros que al que le toque jugar dará todo por la Selección, sabemos que será un partido muy difícil, nosotros tenemos que jugárnosla por el país y darles una alegría. Estamos enfocados en ese juego, simplemente hay que concentrarnos”, añadió el futbolista.
Hasta las pasadas horas el ingreso de Marcelo Martins entre los once titulares estaba en duda por una lesión (traumatismo), pero este domingo el delantero comenzó a trabajar con regularidad, el cuerpo médico del plantel explicó que el jugador está habilitado para jugar y será la determinación del cuerpo técnico si es tomado en cuenta o no.
“La molestia que tenía desapareció y podrá jugar el martes”, apuntó el galeno Fabián Pacheco, quien además añadió Yasmani Duk está en etapa de recuperación por un golpe que recibió en la práctica del día sábado. “Realizará un trabajo diferenciado, en las próximas horas podrá reincorporarse a los entrenamientos; el técnico podrá contar con equipo completo”.
El jugador que es parte de las filas del New York Cosmos (Estados Unidos), se incorporaría a los entrenamientos el lunes (última sesión antes del cotejo del martes), “todos queremos jugar ese partido, la lesión no es grave”. Si el técnico lo define haría dupla con Martins, pero para el puesto también estará a disposición el futbolista de Bolívar.
No será de la partida Rodrigo Ramallo por acumulación de tarjetas amarillas, además de Pablo Escobar, quien fue descartado en los pasados días por una molestia. El entrenador ensaya el siguiente once titular (no se descartan cambios de último momento): Daniel Vaca en el arco; Enrique Flores, Ronald Raldes, Edward Zenteno, Erwin Saavedra, Walter Veizaga, Alejandro Chumacero, Walter Flores, Jhasmani Campos, Juan Carlos Arce y Marcelo Martins.
“Ellos (los jugadores de Paraguay), saben el potencial que teneos en condición de locales y a qué jugamos, sabemos las condiciones que tenemos, este partido es muy importante para lo que nosotros buscamos, queremos hacernos fuertes y eso lo demostraremos el día martes. El rival se juega parte de la clasificación en La Paz, haremos las cosas bien, nos ayudaría a ganar en nuestra casa. Pedirle a la gente que asista al estadio”, afirmó el jugador Luis Gutiérrez.
ENTRADAS
Desde que se inició la venta de las entradas para el partido contra Bolivia y Paraguay, se pudo advertir que son pocos los aficionados que adquirieron sus localidades, por lo que los jugadores también convocaron al hincha para que los apoyen. “Es importante el apoyo de los aficionados, pedirles que asista al estadio, sabemos que siempre el boliviano apoya en todo momento, obviamente está molesto por lo que pasó, nosotros trataremos de darles muchas alegrías”, amplió el futbolista Gutiérrez.
LA PAZ /APG
You are so awesome! I don’t think I have read something like this before.
So good to find someone with a few original thoughts on this subject matter.
Really.. thank you for starting this up. This web site is one thing that’s needed on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!
My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was
entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine just how
much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Your mode of describing all in this paragraph is genuinely nice, every
one be capable of without difficulty know it, Thanks
a lot.
Hey! This post could not be written any better! Reading
through this post reminds me of my good old room
mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everyone else encountering issues with
your blog. It appears as though some of the text in your content are running
off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and
let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This may be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Thanks
Do you have a spam issue on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was
wanting to know your situation; we have created some nice methods and we are looking to exchange methods with other folks, please shoot me an email if
interested.
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
Hey there I am so happy I found your blog page, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Askjeeve for
something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a
marvelous post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have book-marked it
and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the awesome b.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your site.
You have some really good articles and I believe I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like
to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link
back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested.
Many thanks!
Fantastic blog! Do you have any suggestions for
aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
Any ideas? Kudos!
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this article plus the rest of
the website is extremely good.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say
that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very
soon!
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also
go to see this weblog on regular basis to take updated from most
recent gossip.
Can I just say what a relief to discover an individual who really understands what
they are discussing on the net. You definitely know how to bring a
problem to light and make it important. A lot more people really need to read
this and understand this side of your story. I can’t believe you aren’t
more popular given that you certainly possess the gift.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my web site thus
i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my web site!I
suppose its ok to use a few of your ideas!!
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a
nice blog like this one today.
I am in fact delighted to read this website posts which consists of plenty of useful
facts, thanks for providing such information.
Awesome post.
Hello there, I found your site by means of Google at the same time as searching
for a similar matter, your website came up, it looks great.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply became aware of your blog through Google, and located that it’s
truly informative. I’m going to be careful for brussels.
I’ll appreciate should you proceed this in future. Lots of other folks will likely be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
What’s up every one, here every one is sharing these
kinds of experience, thus it’s nice to read this web site,
and I used to visit this blog every day.