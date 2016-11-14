Fecha de publicación: Lunes 14 de noviembre de 2016 -- 18:14

50% del caudal del río Palcoma será trasvasado a la planta de Pampahasi

Río Palcoma de Hampaturi. (Alcaldía)

Río Palcoma de Hampaturi. (Alcaldía)

Desde mañana (martes), el 50 por ciento del caudal del río Palcoma que está en Hampaturi será trasvasado hacia la planta de Pampahasi para atender el déficit de agua potable que afecta a 94 barrios de la ciudad de La Paz, informó el subalcalde de ese macrodistrito rural, Mario Siñani, según una nota de prensa.

En la víspera, la Empresa Pública Social de Agua y Saneamiento (EPSAS), la Alcaldía y las autoridades originarias de las comunidades rurales de Hampaturi suscribieron un acuerdo que permite realizar el trasvase.

“El convenio es para dar agua de un 50 por ciento de nuestra cuenca que es para riego (…) Nosotros, como subalcaldía, también hemos intervenido, hemos apoyado para que haya agua en La Paz”, expresó Siñani en una conferencia de prensa.

El suministro del líquido comienza este el martes y se extiende hasta finales de este año. El horario de trasvasado será desde las 17.00 hasta las 03.00 del día siguiente.

“Van a conectar un desvío, una cañería de 10 pulgadas, (…) en un lugar de descanso del agua de río, hasta Pampahasi”, agregó la autoridad edil.

Para no perjudicar a las comunidades de Chicani y Chinchaya, que utilizan el agua para riego, el acuerdo establece que se gestione con EPSAS la compra de tanques para almacenar el líquido. “Ayer se comprometieron en comprar tanques de 20 mil litros para Chicani y Chinchaya”, dijo.

“Las partes intervinientes aceptan el trasvase y uso del caudal del canal de riego excedente en el ayllu Hampaturi hasta el 31 de diciembre”, se lee en el punto central de acuerdo.

En el documento se especifica, además, que una vez que concluya el plazo del convenio la tubería instalada, desde el canal de riego hasta la planta de Pampahasi, será retirada “o en su defecto se coordinará para que dicha obra quede a favor de la comunidad”.

LA PAZ/Fides con información de la Alcaldía.

