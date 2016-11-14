Fiscalía de La Paz pedirá detención de Anghelo Saravia

La Fiscalía de La Paz pedirá la detención, del aún funcionario del Ministerio Público, Anghelo Saravia, quien fue aprehendido el domingo cuando amenazaba a la persona que lo acusaba de pedirle dinero para sobornar a un juez.
El fiscal Departamental, Edwin Blanco, dijo que como resolución de los fiscales que tomaron declaración a Saravia esta de acusarlo de incumplimiento de deberes, uso indebido de influencias, y ser parte consorcio de jueces y fiscales.
“A parte de acusarlo de incumplimiento de deberes, uso indebido de influencias, y ser parte consorcio de jueces y fiscales también será destituido del cargo de Fiscal del que está suspendido desde hace una semana”, indicó Blanco.
En las primeras horas del domingo Saravia en compañía de su hermano y el abogado de Melquiades Mamani, montó un operativo para amenazar a la persona que lo acusa de extorsión, pero antes de cumplir con su cometido fue aprehendido por la Policía.
Blanco dijo que los casos que investigaba Saravia continúan, por cuanto estas tareas no son individualizadas, ahora son comisiones de fiscales las que trabajan en los casos de corrupción de funcionarios del Estado.
LA PAZ/Fides
