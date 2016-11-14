Fecha de publicación: Lunes 14 de noviembre de 2016 -- 19:41

Queman a un presunto ladrón en Entre Ríos

El presunto delincuente en la cancha de Entre Ríos. (Fides)

En la tarde del lunes un presunto ladrón de motocicletas fue quemado vivo en la cancha de fútbol de la localidad cochabambina de Entre Ríos (provincia Carrasco), según dijo a Fides Chapare un vecino de la localidad.

Según el relato del vecino, que pidió no revelar su identidad, una moto robada hace una semana en Entre Ríos fue reconocida en otra población del Chapare y con ayuda de otras personas lograron recuperar el vehículo y capturar a los dos supuestos ladrones.

Los supuestos delincuentes fueron trasladados hasta la población de Entre Ríos, donde fueron entregados a la Federación de Juntas de Vecinos (Fejuve) quienes realizaron un juicio popular en plena plaza de la población.

Según el comandante de la Policía del Chapare, Oscar Rojas, el oficial encargado de la provincia Carrasco trató de negociar con los vecinos para que los dos presuntos ladrones pasen a custodia de la institución del orden.

Los vecinos se negaron y después de una discusión entre los vecinos un grupo roseó con gasolina a uno de los delincuentes y le prendieron fuego, mientras el otro era golpeado y obligado a ver la escena.

El vecino que se comunicó con Fides indicó que determinaron quemar al delincuente, porque el robo de motocicletas se multiplicó en los últimos seis meses y la Policía no aclaró ninguno de los delitos.

VILLA TUNARI/Fides

,
