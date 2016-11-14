Fecha de publicación: Lunes 14 de noviembre de 2016 -- 12:03

Sequía en dos municipios de Oruro, la gente pelea por el agua

El municipio de El Choro de Oruro. (Internet)

El municipio de El Choro de Oruro. (Internet)

Día que pasa, la situación en gran parte del territorio orureño se torna más crítica ante la falta de agua y, en varios casos, está llegando la desesperación a los pobladores, en especial de los municipios de El Choro y Corque, donde la gente no sólo pelea sino que el agua de pozo es salado.

El alcalde del municipio El Choro, Vladimir Challa, dijo a radio Fide Oruro que comenzó a escasear el agua para el consumo humano, llegando a lo que nunca se había pensado, pelear por un poco de agua.

“Hay conflictos entre comunarios, pelean por el agua, así llegue bien poquito pero pelean, dicen: no me toca y hay peleas”, explicó la autoridad edil.

Algo parecido sucede en el municipio de Corque donde cada vez tienen menos agua para el consumo humano, según el alcalde Elías Yavi.

“Hemos pensado que iba a llover estas semanas en el mes de noviembre pero no pasa nada, hay amenaza de lluvia, hay nubes pero un viento que lo hace desaparecer lamentablemente y los que sufren son más los hermanos que viven en el campo, ni para el consumo humano tenemos, imagínese”, dijo.

En Corque, buscan agua en pozos, pero cada vez a mayor profundidad. “El año pasado cuando hemos hecho perforaciones de pozos, a los cuatro o cinco metros había agua pero ahora ya no hay, estamos encontrando a 15 o a 20 metros, en otros lugares es a 50 y 60 metros, imagínese. ¿Qué va pasar al año y al subsiguiente año?, el aguas va seguir cediendo hacia adentro, supongamos que va estar a 100 o 200 metros hacia adentro y por eso vamos a tener una gran carencia”, indicó.

En El Choro ya se contabilizaron 360 cabezas de camélidos muertos por la sequía y la situación se complica porque en los pozos el agua es salada. “Es triste la realidad, no hay agua, hay estudios tal vez para que se pueda hacer perforaciones de pozos pero el agua de pozo es salado, que ni el animal puede tomar esas aguas, no se puede”, sostuvo.

ORURO/Fides

,
22 comments on “Sequía en dos municipios de Oruro, la gente pelea por el agua

  1. Thank you for some other informative site.

    Where else may just I am getting that type of info written in such a perfect way?
    I have a mission that I am simply now operating on, and I’ve been at
    the glance out for such info.

    Responder

  8. naturally like your website but you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of
    your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it
    very troublesome to tell the reality on the other hand I’ll certainly come again again.

    Responder

  10. Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
    It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the
    same layout and design. Superb choice of colors!

    Responder

  14. I am not positive where you’re getting your info, however great topic.
    I needs to spend a while finding out more or understanding
    more. Thank you for excellent information I was looking for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  16. It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
    I have read this put up and if I may just I want to counsel you
    few attention-grabbing issues or advice. Maybe you could write subsequent articles relating to this
    article. I desire to read more things approximately it!

    Responder

  17. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted
    to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
    After all I will be subscribing in your rss feed and I am hoping you write again very soon!

    Responder

  18. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do
    with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to
    let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the
    issue resolved soon. Cheers

    Responder

  19. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this brilliant
    blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding
    your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward
    to new updates and will share this website with my Facebook
    group. Chat soon!

    Responder

  21. I just like the helpful info you supply on your articles.
    I will bookmark your blog and check once more right here frequently.
    I am rather sure I will be informed many new stuff proper right here!
    Good luck for the next!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>