Sequía en dos municipios de Oruro, la gente pelea por el agua

Día que pasa, la situación en gran parte del territorio orureño se torna más crítica ante la falta de agua y, en varios casos, está llegando la desesperación a los pobladores, en especial de los municipios de El Choro y Corque, donde la gente no sólo pelea sino que el agua de pozo es salado.
El alcalde del municipio El Choro, Vladimir Challa, dijo a radio Fide Oruro que comenzó a escasear el agua para el consumo humano, llegando a lo que nunca se había pensado, pelear por un poco de agua.
“Hay conflictos entre comunarios, pelean por el agua, así llegue bien poquito pero pelean, dicen: no me toca y hay peleas”, explicó la autoridad edil.
Algo parecido sucede en el municipio de Corque donde cada vez tienen menos agua para el consumo humano, según el alcalde Elías Yavi.
“Hemos pensado que iba a llover estas semanas en el mes de noviembre pero no pasa nada, hay amenaza de lluvia, hay nubes pero un viento que lo hace desaparecer lamentablemente y los que sufren son más los hermanos que viven en el campo, ni para el consumo humano tenemos, imagínese”, dijo.
En Corque, buscan agua en pozos, pero cada vez a mayor profundidad. “El año pasado cuando hemos hecho perforaciones de pozos, a los cuatro o cinco metros había agua pero ahora ya no hay, estamos encontrando a 15 o a 20 metros, en otros lugares es a 50 y 60 metros, imagínese. ¿Qué va pasar al año y al subsiguiente año?, el aguas va seguir cediendo hacia adentro, supongamos que va estar a 100 o 200 metros hacia adentro y por eso vamos a tener una gran carencia”, indicó.
En El Choro ya se contabilizaron 360 cabezas de camélidos muertos por la sequía y la situación se complica porque en los pozos el agua es salada. “Es triste la realidad, no hay agua, hay estudios tal vez para que se pueda hacer perforaciones de pozos pero el agua de pozo es salado, que ni el animal puede tomar esas aguas, no se puede”, sostuvo.
ORURO/Fides
