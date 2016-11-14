¿Sequías en La Paz?

Aunque Bolivia, es uno de los países con menor nivel de desarrollo humano de Sudamérica, tenga emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero per cápita comparables a países de Europa: 93 millones de toneladas anuales, *No atribuyamos todo al calentamiento global…*

La causa de este desbalance es la deforestación, o “cambio en el uso de la tierra”, donde se combinan, además, la expansión de la frontera agrícola, subsidios a combustibles fósiles y un bajo nivel de control ambiental.

¿Cómo la ciencia explica que podamos tener agua en La Paz y El Alto?

El principal fenómeno de abastecimiento de agua y que llena nuestras represas es; la lluvia orográfica, ésta es la producida por el ascenso de una columna de aire húmedo generado en bosques tropicales sanos de los Yungas de La Paz, que al encontrarse con un obstáculo orográfico (la cordillera de los andes, tan cerca como el Illimani), en su ascenso el aire se enfría hasta alcanzar el punto de saturación del vapor de agua, y una humedad relativa del 100%, que origina la lluvia. En las zonas más altas, cae en forma de nieve, que se acumula en los picos. Al llegar el verano, esa nieve se disuelve dando origen a torrentes y arroyos que contribuyen también al abastecimiento de las reservas de agua de la ciudad.

¿Qué le está pasando a los Yungas de La Paz para producir esta sequía?

Los investigadores de la Universidad de Leeds (Inglaterra), analizaron la trayectoria de las masas de aire de diferentes partes de los bosques, utilizando datos satélitales de la NASA sobre la vegetación y la precipitación, y un modelo para predecir los patrones de circulación del viento. Y corroboran que cuanto mayor es la vegetación sobre la que el aire viaja, es mayor la cantidad de lluvia y humedad que se produce.

La vegetación afecta patrones de precipitación por intermediación de humedad, energía y flujo de gas en trazas (trace gas) entre la superficie y la atmósfera. Cuando se reemplaza bosques por pastizales o cultivos, muchas veces disminuye la evapotranspiración de humedad, que lleva a una disminución de la humedad en la atmósfera. Esto, a su vez, causa una reducción en las precipitaciones.

Los suelos forestales absorben cuatro veces más agua de lluvia que los suelos cubiertos por pastos, y 18 veces más que el destinado a la coca, entonces si el uso de suelos se destinara a la producción de coca; ¿no creen que estaríamos reduciendo alarmantemente la cantidad de humedad necesaria para que se produzcan precipitaciones en volúmenes normales?

Un estudio de la Fundación Tierra señala que en los Yungas más del 80% de la tierra cultivada se destina a la coca. Otro estudio señala que los sembradíos de coca aumentan a la par que decrecen los cafetales, frutales y otros (cultivos mixtos de walusa, yuca, mani, zapallo y verduras). Es tal el impacto del crecimiento de los cultivos de coca, que basta con entrar a Google Earth y acercarse a los yungas para apreciar la mancha del desastre ambiental. Esta producción no está siendo controlada de manera responsable y ha provocado un monocultivo que es una oportunidad de mercado para productos peruanos y chilenos de frutas y verduras.

¿Respetan los Cocaleros por lo menos las áreas protegidas?

No, esta forma de cultivo no respeta la madre tierra, Hectáreas de bosques de los parques nacionales Amboró, Carrasco y TIPNIS fueron reemplazadas por cultivos de coca, denunció la Fundación Amigos de la Naturaleza, en los últimos diez años el Parque Nacional Carrasco perdió 12.179 hectáreas; en el Territorio Indígena Parque Nacional Isiboro Sécure (TIPNIS) se deforestaron 12.118 hectáreas de bosques; y en el Parque Nacional Amboró, 10.004 hectáreas. En total, en los diez parques nacionales o reservas de vida silvestre se deforestaron 71 mil hectáreas de bosque, 20 mil en el quinquenio 2000-2005 y 50 mil entre 2005-2010.

“Además Bolivia es uno de los países con mayor deforestación”, por año, la deforestación masiva en la Amazonía, es estimada entre 350 y 400 mil ha, en diez años se perdieron 1,8 millones de hectáreas de bosque.

Según el estudio _Observations of increased tropical rainfall preceded by air passage over forests_ , publicado en la revista Nature, se tendrá un impacto en Bolivia (en sus regiones de valles, cordillera y altiplano) que recibirán un 10-20% menos de precipitaciones en época seca en el transcurso de las próximas décadas. Sólo para hacer recuerdo, recién el año 2005 la Amazonía había sufrido una sequía “una-vez-en-el-siglo” y la sequía de 2010 luego ha sido más severa y afectó un área más grande, y luego se secó el lago Poopó. ¿Qué estamos esperando? Somos nosotros los que podemos cambiar el clima, no es China ni Estados Unidos, *Nosotros podemos detener este cambio*.

Mantener los bosques tropicales es la forma de defensa para evitar sequías y presionar para cambiar los cultivos de coca por otros más amigables con el medio ambiente, presionar a las autoridades para detener la deforestación masiva y prohibir los chaqueos, usar tecnologías ecológicas, reciclar inteligentemente, invertir en proyectos de remediación ambiental, invertir en tecnología de producción intensiva de muy poco impacto, usar más la bici, caminar, cuidar que nuestros desechos sean reciclados y presionar a las autoridades para usar fuentes renovables de energía que no impacten el medio ambiente ( *energía solar y eólica* , pues Bolivia goza de una incomparable radiación solar y extensas regiones con vientos fuertes), pueden ser algunos consejos para no destruir nuestro ecosistema.

