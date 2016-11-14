¿Sequías en La Paz?

Aunque Bolivia, es uno de los países con menor nivel de desarrollo humano de Sudamérica, tenga emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero per cápita comparables a países de Europa: 93 millones de toneladas anuales, *No atribuyamos todo al calentamiento global…*
La causa de este desbalance es la deforestación, o “cambio en el uso de la tierra”, donde se combinan, además, la expansión de la frontera agrícola, subsidios a combustibles fósiles y un bajo nivel de control ambiental.
¿Cómo la ciencia explica que podamos tener agua en La Paz y El Alto?
El principal fenómeno de abastecimiento de agua y que llena nuestras represas es; la lluvia orográfica, ésta es la producida por el ascenso de una columna de aire húmedo generado en bosques tropicales sanos de los Yungas de La Paz, que al encontrarse con un obstáculo orográfico (la cordillera de los andes, tan cerca como el Illimani), en su ascenso el aire se enfría hasta alcanzar el punto de saturación del vapor de agua, y una humedad relativa del 100%, que origina la lluvia. En las zonas más altas, cae en forma de nieve, que se acumula en los picos. Al llegar el verano, esa nieve se disuelve dando origen a torrentes y arroyos que contribuyen también al abastecimiento de las reservas de agua de la ciudad.
¿Qué le está pasando a los Yungas de La Paz para producir esta sequía?
Los investigadores de la Universidad de Leeds (Inglaterra), analizaron la trayectoria de las masas de aire de diferentes partes de los bosques, utilizando datos satélitales de la NASA sobre la vegetación y la precipitación, y un modelo para predecir los patrones de circulación del viento. Y corroboran que cuanto mayor es la vegetación sobre la que el aire viaja, es mayor la cantidad de lluvia y humedad que se produce.
La vegetación afecta patrones de precipitación por intermediación de humedad, energía y flujo de gas en trazas (trace gas) entre la superficie y la atmósfera. Cuando se reemplaza bosques por pastizales o cultivos, muchas veces disminuye la evapotranspiración de humedad, que lleva a una disminución de la humedad en la atmósfera. Esto, a su vez, causa una reducción en las precipitaciones.
Los suelos forestales absorben cuatro veces más agua de lluvia que los suelos cubiertos por pastos, y 18 veces más que el destinado a la coca, entonces si el uso de suelos se destinara a la producción de coca; ¿no creen que estaríamos reduciendo alarmantemente la cantidad de humedad necesaria para que se produzcan precipitaciones en volúmenes normales?
Un estudio de la Fundación Tierra señala que en los Yungas más del 80% de la tierra cultivada se destina a la coca. Otro estudio señala que los sembradíos de coca aumentan a la par que decrecen los cafetales, frutales y otros (cultivos mixtos de walusa, yuca, mani, zapallo y verduras). Es tal el impacto del crecimiento de los cultivos de coca, que basta con entrar a Google Earth y acercarse a los yungas para apreciar la mancha del desastre ambiental. Esta producción no está siendo controlada de manera responsable y ha provocado un monocultivo que es una oportunidad de mercado para productos peruanos y chilenos de frutas y verduras.
¿Respetan los Cocaleros por lo menos las áreas protegidas?
No, esta forma de cultivo no respeta la madre tierra, Hectáreas de bosques de los parques nacionales Amboró, Carrasco y TIPNIS fueron reemplazadas por cultivos de coca, denunció la Fundación Amigos de la Naturaleza, en los últimos diez años el Parque Nacional Carrasco perdió 12.179 hectáreas; en el Territorio Indígena Parque Nacional Isiboro Sécure (TIPNIS) se deforestaron 12.118 hectáreas de bosques; y en el Parque Nacional Amboró, 10.004 hectáreas. En total, en los diez parques nacionales o reservas de vida silvestre se deforestaron 71 mil hectáreas de bosque, 20 mil en el quinquenio 2000-2005 y 50 mil entre 2005-2010.
“Además Bolivia es uno de los países con mayor deforestación”, por año, la deforestación masiva en la Amazonía, es estimada entre 350 y 400 mil ha, en diez años se perdieron 1,8 millones de hectáreas de bosque.
Según el estudio _Observations of increased tropical rainfall preceded by air passage over forests_ , publicado en la revista Nature, se tendrá un impacto en Bolivia (en sus regiones de valles, cordillera y altiplano) que recibirán un 10-20% menos de precipitaciones en época seca en el transcurso de las próximas décadas. Sólo para hacer recuerdo, recién el año 2005 la Amazonía había sufrido una sequía “una-vez-en-el-siglo” y la sequía de 2010 luego ha sido más severa y afectó un área más grande, y luego se secó el lago Poopó. ¿Qué estamos esperando? Somos nosotros los que podemos cambiar el clima, no es China ni Estados Unidos, *Nosotros podemos detener este cambio*.
Mantener los bosques tropicales es la forma de defensa para evitar sequías y presionar para cambiar los cultivos de coca por otros más amigables con el medio ambiente, presionar a las autoridades para detener la deforestación masiva y prohibir los chaqueos, usar tecnologías ecológicas, reciclar inteligentemente, invertir en proyectos de remediación ambiental, invertir en tecnología de producción intensiva de muy poco impacto, usar más la bici, caminar, cuidar que nuestros desechos sean reciclados y presionar a las autoridades para usar fuentes renovables de energía que no impacten el medio ambiente ( *energía solar y eólica* , pues Bolivia goza de una incomparable radiación solar y extensas regiones con vientos fuertes), pueden ser algunos consejos para no destruir nuestro ecosistema.
LA PAZ/ FAN
Propecia With Testosterone [url=http://cialbuy.com]cialis price[/url] Clomid Ovulation Pills For Sale Alberta Sicher Cialis In Amerika Kaufen [url=http://doxyc.xyz/buy-vibramycin.php]Buy Vibramycin[/url] Buy Nexium 40mg Tablets Acquistare Levitra 10 Mg [url=http://buylevi.xyz/best-price-on-levitra.php]Best Price On Levitra[/url] Generic Levitra 10mg Can You Get Viagra Without A Doctor [url=http://cialbuy.com]cialis[/url] isotretinoin 10mg skin health Corporacion Dermoestetica Propecia [url=http://get-cheap-cialis-online.BuyCial.com]Get Cheap Cialis Online[/url] Acheter Viagra Pas Chere Vente Lioresal 25mg [url=http://viaprices.com]viagra[/url] Precio Cialis De 5 Mg Comprar Cialis Farmacia [url=http://buyac.xyz/accutane-online-buy.php]Accutane Online Buy[/url] Mobic 7.5 High Fedex Hydrochlorothiazide C.O.D. [url=http://al7.xyz/xenical-online.php]Xenical Online[/url] Cialis Online Pharmacy Precio Propecia 1 Mg [url=http://cyto1.xyz/cytotec-cheap.php]Cytotec Cheap[/url] Misoprostol Online Citalapram 10mg For Sale [url=http://buyac.xyz/oratane.php]Oratane[/url] Generic Acticin Drugs Internet Shop Cialis 5mg Coupon [url=http://buyclomiphene1.xyz/buy-clomiphene-online.php]Buy Clomiphene Online[/url] Que Es Cialis Yahoo Comprar Cialis En Europa [url=http://buyal.xyz/buy-xenical-online-usa.php]Buy Xenical Online Usa[/url] Viagra Finto Scherzo Where To Buy Ed Pills Online [url=http://buykama.xyz/kamagra-online-usa.php]Kamagra Online Usa[/url] Baclofen Riva Cycloprine Original Viagra Billig [url=http://levicost.com]levitra 40 mg[/url] Vente Levitra France Propecia Dias Fertiles [url=http://las1.xyz/buy-online-lasix.php]Buy Online Lasix[/url] Ridaq 25mg Online Viagrasuppliers [url=http://prop1.xyz/prozac-buy-online.php]Prozac Buy Online[/url] Vacaciones Propecia Cialis Viagra Combo Pack [url=http://amox1.xyz/generic-amoxil-online.php]Generic Amoxil Online[/url] Prednisone Canadian Pharmacy [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis[/url] Baclofene Ne Marche Pas Viagra Uk 150mg [url=http://buycheapdapoxonline.xyz/how-to-buy-priligy.php]How To Buy Priligy[/url] Liquid Amoxicillin For Cats Nolvadex Sans Ordonance [url=http://buyzithro.xyz/azithromycin-250mg.php]Azithromycin 250mg[/url] Priligy Modo D'Uso Farmacia Lugano Cialis [url=http://antabusa.xyz/generic-antabuse.php]Generic Antabuse[/url] Cialis Betabloccanti Cialis Scaduto Da 2 Anni [url=http://buyal.xyz/order-xenical-online-usa.php]Order Xenical Online Usa[/url] Comprare Viagra Thailandia Here are just a few of the reasons why you should use Money Mutual You could possibly get the money you need in as little as hours.All Rights Reserved. Buy Generic Celebrex Online [url=http://generic-viagra-online.via100mg.com]Generic Viagra Online[/url] Comprare In Italia On Line Il Viagra Levitra 20 Mg Costo [url=http://purchase-cheap-kamagra.kamagpills.com]Purchase Cheap Kamagra[/url] Levitra Street Value Propecia Online America [url=http://generic-viagra-online.viasample.com]Generic Viagra Online[/url] Buy Diflucan Cheap No Prescription Generic Hydrochlorothiazide Tablet Without Perscription [url=http://levitra-overnight.buylevi.com]Levitra Overnight[/url] Effect Of Food On Amoxicillin Absorption Propecia Generic Finasteride Pattern Baldness [url=http://levicost.com]buy levitra generic online[/url] Keflex For Cats Treating Acne With Amoxicillin [url=http://dprixe.com]levitra on line sale[/url] Gineric Viagra From Canada Foro Cialis Viagra [url=http://viaprices.com]viagra[/url] 150mg Clomid Clomiphene Citrate Potenzmittel Kamagra Sildenafil [url=http://dprixe.com]viagra[/url] Propecia Hair Line 5mg Finasteride Arginina Propecia [url=http://buy-cialis-online-usa.BuyCial.com]Buy Cialis Online Usa[/url] Viagra Acquisto Senza Ricetta Levitra Generique [url=http://priligy-on-line.prilipills.com]Priligy On Line[/url] Does Alcohol Ruin Cephalexin Hydrochlorothiazide Aquazide Florida [url=http://zithromax.ccrpdc.com/shop-zithromax-online.php]Shop Zithromax Online[/url] Amoxicillin Dose Amoxicillin Safe For Pregnancy [url=http://buy-viagra-online-usa.via100mg.com]Buy Viagra Online Usa[/url] Baclofene Acheter En Ligne Cialis Tiempo Duracion [url=http://cialbuy.com]cialis price[/url] Wirkung Viagra Bei Frau Sildenafil Generic Viagra Usa Online [url=http://how-to-get-viagra.viasample.com]How To Get Viagra[/url] Cialis English Levrita Gelly Farmacy On Line [url=http://propecia-generico-online.propecpills.com]Propecia Generico Online[/url] Propecia En Parejas Effetti Collaterali Propecia [url=http://cheap-kamagra-uk.kamagorder.com]Cheap Kamagra Uk[/url] Buy Cialis 100mg Compra Viagra A Reembolso [url=http://cialbuy.com]online pharmacy[/url] Discount Super Viagra Purchasing isotretinoin skin health medication [url=http://buy-propecia-online.propecorder.com]Buy Propecia Online[/url] Viagra Espanol Nhs Propecia [url=http://buy-priligy-dapoxetine-online.priliorder.com]Buy Priligy Dapoxetine Online[/url] Cialis Cheap Canada Canadian Pharm Support Group [url=http://levicost.com]buy vardenafil online cheap[/url] Order Diflucan Online No Prescription Canada Cialis Generique Quebec [url=http://propecia-5mg.propecpills.com]Propecia 5mg[/url] Amoxicillin And Alesse Side Affects Buy Cheap Lasix [url=http://cial40mg.com/tadalafil-tablets.php]Tadalafil Tablets[/url] Sale Isotretinoin Low Price Cialis Sur Ordonnance Pas Cher [url=http://levitra-online-forum.buylevi.com]Levitra Online Forum[/url] Propecia Uno De Cincuenta Vardenafil Generique [url=http://best-generic-viagra.viasample.com]Best Generic Viagra[/url] Achat Kamagra Orleans Albuterol If Swallowed [url=http://cialis-to-buy.tadalaf.com]Cialis To Buy[/url] Order Now Fluoxetine Xenical Online [url=http://buy-priligy-generic.priliorder.com]Buy Priligy Generic[/url] Propecia Shop Anonymous Buy Doxycycline In India [url=http://propecia-ritalin.propecpills.com]Propecia Ritalin[/url] Stomoach Upset With Amoxicillin Cephalexin Free Full Text Journal [url=http://price-generic-kamagra.kamagpills.com]Price Generic Kamagra[/url] Cialis Italia Prezzo When applying for a loan with us we make it as easy as possible to apply get approved and receive your funding. [url=http://yourcashloan24.com]cheap loans[/url] CashEuroNetUK LLC.mini loans with friends and family flending All rights reserved.Buy Silagra 50 Mg [url=http://viacheap.com]viagra[/url] Generic Viagra Soft Tabs secure ordering isotretinoin with free shipping direct [url=http://cial40mg.com/cialis-5mg.php]Cialis 5mg[/url] Kamagra Oral Buy Nexium Online No Prescription [url=http://buy-propecia-online-uk.propecorder.com]Buy Propecia Online Uk[/url] Prezzo Del Cialis Originale Puedo Tomar Viagra Aunque No Lo Necesite [url=http://get-propecia.propecpills.com]Get Propecia[/url] Nuovo Viagra Solfatare Descargar Kamagra Oral Jelly [url=http://dprixe.com]cheap cialis[/url] Cialis Belgique Prix Pyridium 200mg Where To Purchase Kirklees [url=http://cialusa.com]cialis online[/url] Baclofene Ou Lioresal Il Cialis E Mutuabile [url=http://buying-pills-online.priliorder.com]Buying Pills Online[/url] Lactam Ring Amoxicillin Kamagra 100 Mg Jelly [url=http://by-cheap-viagra.viasample.com]By Cheap Viagra[/url] Bactrim Antibiotic Buy Online Hydrochlorothiazide Hctz Without Dr Approval Lichfield [url=http://viacheap.com]generic viagra[/url] Brand Generic Propecia Farmacia Canada Online [url=http://order-viagra-onlines.via100mg.com]Order Viagra Onlines[/url] Nuova Propecia Effetti Collaterali Zentel Website With Free Shipping Overseas Pharmacy [url=http://dapoxetine-online-pharmacy.prilipills.com]Dapoxetine Online Pharmacy[/url] Buy Now Finasteride Oratane Viagra Pfizer Nebenwirkungen [url=http://shop-cialis-online.BuyCial.com]Shop Cialis Online[/url] Lowest Prices On Viagra
