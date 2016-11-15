Bolivia le gana con la mínima al Paraguay

Con un golazo del internacional Marcelo Martins, Bolivia derrotó el martes a Paraguay 1 a 0 en el estadio Hernando Siles de La Paz en partido correspondiente a la décimo segunda fecha de la eliminatoria sudamericana para el mundial Rusia 2018, que le permite salir del fondo de la tabla de colocaciones.
En una jugada individual a los 78 minutos, Martins dejó en el camino a todos los defensores paraguayos para anotar de ángulo difícil y romper el cero en un partido complicado y muy difícil, por la fuerza del cuadro paraguayo que jugó a llevarse al menos un punto de La Paz.
Bolivia logró la victoria en los momentos más difíciles, con un hombre menos, por la expulsión del defensor Gabriel Valverde, y porque el tiempo pasaba inexorablemente con un cero a cero, que anticipaba otra frustración para el fútbol boliviano.
El equipo nacional pudo aumentar el marcador para consolidar una victoria clara, pero en el último minuto Duck estrelló un remate en el travesaño, tras un contragolpe fulminante que dejó mal parada a la defensa paraguaya.
En el balance general, Bolivia fue superior a Paraguay, pero tuvo dificultades en la puntada final, punto flaco de la campaña mundialista.
La victoria levanta el ánimo de los jugadores y de la sufrida hinchada boliviana, aunque no cambia el panorama de la clasificación.
