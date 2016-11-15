Fecha de publicación: Martes 15 de noviembre de 2016 -- 08:55

El exfiscal Ánghelo Saravia a la cárcel de San Pedro

Ánghelo Saravia enn su audiencia de medidas cautelares . (APG)

Ánghelo Saravia enn su audiencia de medidas cautelares . (APG)

El juez Segundo Anticorrupción de El Alto, Omar Monasterios, resolvió la madrugada del martes, enviar al exfiscal. Ánghelo Saravia, a la cárcel de San Pedro con detención preventiva, acusado por la presunta comisión de corrupción pública.

Según informó la Fiscalía, en principio el juez determinó la reclusión de Saravia en el penal de Patacamaya, medida que fue modificada porque en ese recinto están recluidos varios implicados en el caso consorcio de abogados, jueces, fiscales. Su hermano y su abogado también estarán detenidos en el “Panóptico”.

Saravia fue imputado por los delitos de incumplimiento de deberes, uso indebido de influencias y participación en consorcio de jueces y abogados y otros tipificados en el Código Penal.

También se determinó pedir informe al Comando Departamental de la Policía para determinar en calidad de que y por orden de que autoridad participaron en el operativo dirigido por Saravia para tratar de amedrentar a las personas que acusaban al exfiscal de cohecho.

Saravía fue denunciado por uno de su exlitigante de exigirle dinero para sobornar un juez y quedarse con parte del dinero de su fianza para salir de la cárcel.

El exfuncionario del Ministerio Público fue actor principal de la investigación del desvió de recursos del Fondo Indígena, construcción de cuarteles y el caso de consorcio de vocales, jueces y abogados.

La audiencia cautelar se prolongó desde el lunes por la tarde hasta la madrugada del martes porque la defensa del imputado presentó varios incidentes que luego de amplia fundamentación fueron rechazadas por el juez.

LA PAZ/Fides

