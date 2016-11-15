Evo pide frenar la expulsión de migrantes

El presidente Evo Morales abogó el martes por una ciudadanía universal y rechazó la expulsión de inmigrantes de Estados Unidos, anuncio que realizó el presidente electo Donald Trump, quien además anticipó la construcción de un muro para proteger su frontera.
“NO al muro. NO a la expulsión de inmigrantes. Sí a la ciudadanía universal. InmigrantesSomosTodos”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter: @evoespueblo.
En su primera declaración a la prensa después de vencer en los comicios de su país, Trump manifestó que al menos deportará a 3 millones de inmigrantes que tengan antecedentes criminales.
“Lo que estamos haciendo es tomar a los criminales y a quienes tengan antecedentes criminales, pandilleros, traficantes de drogas probablemente dos millones, incluso tres millones; los vamos a sacar del país o los vamos a encarcelar”, dijo citado en medios internacionales.
Durante su campaña, Trump hizo de la seguridad en la frontera entre México y Estados Unidos uno de los puntos centrales y habló de la construcción de un muro que proteja la frontera.
Morales, en otro tuit señaló: “Los inmigrantes no son responsables de que el 1% de la población concentre más del 50% de la riqueza en #EEUU. El problema es la desigualdad”.
Aseguró, además: “Cualquier injusticia en cualquier lugar de la tierra contra un inmigrante es una injusticia contra la humanidad. Somos ciudadanos del mundo”.
LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI
