Fecha de publicación: Martes 15 de noviembre de 2016 -- 16:22

Guerrero: 60 fiscales fueron sancionados en 2016

El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero. (FGE)

El Ministerio Público destituyó a 60 fiscales en lo que va de 2016 por diversas faltas, incluidas denuncias de corrupción, informó el martes en conferencia de prensa el fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero.

“En lo que va de año unos 60 fiscales han sido destituidos en todo el país. Tenemos más de 200 procesos en curso. Algunos casos ameritan la suspensión por un tiempo, otros casos son multas o sanciones en porcentajes de su sueldo, dependiendo de la falta”, dijo Guerrero

Agregó que entre los fiscales destituidos hay funcionarios denunciados por supuesta corrupción, lo que, según Guerrero, muestra que la Fiscalía está “dando señales claras” y asumiendo acciones para “destituir a los corruptos” y “sacar a la gente que no está comprometida con un servicio a la sociedad”.

El caso más reciente fue el del ahora exfiscal anticorrupción Anghelo Saravia Alberto, que fue enviado este martes al penal de San Pedro por una denuncia de supuesta extorsión.

En una audiencia cautelar que concluyó hoy en la ciudad de El Alto, el juez Omar Monasterios determinó la detención preventiva de Saravia en la cárcel de San Pedro, en La Paz, informó el fiscal departamental, Edwin Blanco.

LA PAZ/Agencias

