Paraguay: cae camión militar con tres toneladas de marihuana prensada

Un camión del Ejército paraguayo fue detenido por las autoridades por transportar miles de kilos de marihuana ocultos entre los víveres de la Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta (FTC).
De acuerdo con lo que informa el periódico ABC, en General Resquín, San Pedro, fue retenido un camión de la marca Ford modelo Cargo 1.317, matrícula EAA 554, al servicio de la Caballería del Ejército paraguayo, con 3.000 kilos de marihuana prensada.
Tras revisar el vehículo, las autoridades detuvieron a dos personas: el sargento 1º de Caballería Osmar Darío Pérez Fleitas y Hugo Arnaldo Bulkring, un civil quien viajaba con él.
Los policías a cargo del operativo informaron que el cargamento ilícito estaba oculto debajo de víveres que debían ser entregados a las FTC.
Durante su trayecto, el conductor realizó un cambio en su itinerario, presuntamente para cargar los panes de marihuana.
El uniformado intentó burlar los controles con la mercadería con la cual había salido de su base, entre la cual camufló la marihuana.
El mismo diario publicó que hasta el momento se desconoce cuál sería el destino final de la droga y su origen.
Tomado de Infobae
