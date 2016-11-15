Parlamento continuará juicio a Maduro pese a fallo de la justicia

El opositor y presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela (AN), Henry Ramos Allup, aseguró el martes que el Parlamento seguirá “desacatando” todas las decisiones del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ) pese a la acción judicial iniciada por la Procuraduría.
La reacción del opositor responde a la decisión de la Sala Constitucional del máximo tribunal que declaró “procedente” un amparo introducido por la Procuraduría General venezolana contra ese poder del Estado por iniciar acciones legislativas contra el presidente del país, Nicolás Maduro.
“Absolutamente nula nueva decisión sala inconstitucional TSJ declarando cautelar (a) favor (de) Maduro promovida (por el) procurador general república”, indicó el presidente de la Cámara en un mensaje en Twitter difundido minutos después de publicase la sentencia.
Ramos Allup considera que la sala “inconstitucional” solo “podrá dar instrucciones a su pandilla de lacayos pero no a AN electa por pueblo”.
El amparo solicitado por la Procuraduría fue hecho sobre las medidas de “juicio político” contra el jefe de Estado que promueve el Parlamento venezolano argumentando que Maduro ha roto con el hilo constitucional del país.
“Seguiremos desacatando todas las decisiones anticonstitucionales del régimen, de la sala inconstitucional TSJ y de la sala electoral TSJ”, indicó el presidente de la AN en otro mensaje.
Desde principios del año, cuando la oposición comenzó a controlar el Parlamento, el poder Legislativo entró en confrontación con el Poder Judicial y el Ejecutivo.
Por una parte, el Legislativo señala de “incostitucional” a las autoridades del máximo tribunal por haber sido designadas en una jornada “exprés” de los chavistas días antes de perder el control sobre el legislativo.
A su vez, el TSJ declaró nulos todos los actos del Parlamento por desconocer una sala en la que el Supremo prohíbe la investidura de tres de los 112 diputados opositores por una investigación sobre el supuesto fraude en las elecciones legislativas.
