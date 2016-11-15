Policía sostiene que Fejuve encabezó la quema del supuesto ladrón en Entre Ríos

La Policía de Cochabamba identificó este martes a la Federación de Juntas Vecinales (Fejuve), de Entre Ríos como los autores e incitadores de la incineración de un presunto ladrón el lunes en la cancha de la población, informó el comandante departamental, Elvin Baptista.
El Policía también afirmó que realizaran aprehensiones para evitar generar un conflicto social en la zona de trópico cochabambino.
“En este momento no puedo ordenar que se detenga a alguien,si detenemos a alguien seguramente puede haber una convulsión en el Trópico y no queremos eso. La Policía esta haciendo todas las investigaciones por el momento”, afirmó.
El Policía informó que se reunirá con la Fiscal de Distrito para determinar las acciones dentro de la investigación. “Eso es un asesinato colectivo y eso va a ser sancionado, vamos a hacer la persecución vamos a tomar acciones en conjunto”, precisó.
Dijo que se identificó al fallecido solo con su alías de “Negro” y que de acuerdo a la declaración de su compañero, rescatado de Entre Ríos Wiliam López Vargas “El Chino”, estuvieron detenidos por robo de vehículos.
Baptista sostuvo que 100 policías están movilizados en la población de Entre Ríos.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
